After Health Concerns Pushed Jeff Berry to a New Opportunity, He Earned Fresh Coat Rookie of the Year in Year One

"Starting something individually is a lot harder than being a part of a franchise," Jeff said. "Franchises help you set everything up with the equipment, computer, software and everything else you need to get started." Post this

"They repaired the vehicles, and I painted them," Jeff said. "As the years went on, I got asthma and allergies. I ended up with a little breathing problem, so I had to retire from that business. Jenn had recently graduated from dental school, only to realize the industry was full. I told my kids that I'd start looking for something else for the sake of my health, and they thought I was going to look for another job. But the circumstances with both of our jobs is what led us to invest in Fresh Coat and leave all of that behind."

After considering their options, Jeff and Jenn decided a franchise would provide the structure and support they needed while still allowing them to function as independent business owners.

"Starting something individually is a lot harder than being a part of a franchise," Jeff said. "Franchises help you set everything up with the equipment, computer, software and everything else you need to get started."

In what Jeff described as a puzzle coming together perfectly, he discovered Fresh Coat online, and the territory in his own neighborhood was available. The transition made perfect sense. In addition to the local opportunity, Jeff drew a parallel between auto painting and commercial and residential painting. While it's not the exact same, it felt familiar and made the transition a bit smoother.

Building the Business With a Foundation of Customer Service

As he stepped into business ownership, Jeff knew he would need to focus on two things: leadership and customer service.

"I did lots of reading and studying to figure out how to be a boss," he said. "I was an employee. I was used to having a boss telling me what to do every day, and I didn't want that anymore, but I also didn't want to be that kind of boss to any of my team members."

Jeff developed his own approach while following Fresh Coat's guidance. He credits the franchisor's leadership and training with helping him build the structure for a successful business.

In addition to his own leadership, Jeff knew it would be key to provide top-notch customer service.

"Any new owner who comes in should have customer service as a primary goal," he said. "If you can't make the customer happy, you'll be out of business."

One year into launching his Fresh Coat franchise, Jeff has brought on a manager to support the growing business, and he aims to double business in his second year. Already, though, Jeff has seen remarkable results and caught the attention of the Fresh Coat leadership team. Despite doubts when he first embarked on this new career path, he was recently named Fresh Coat's Rookie of the Year for 2025.

For those considering a similar path, Jeff encourages the leap.

"Be prepared to put your name out there," he said. "Spread it around. Get the word out about who you are and what you do. If you can do that, you'll get lots of business."

To find out more information on costs to buy this franchise, please visit https://1851franchise.com/freshcoat/info.

Media Contact

Jessica Tcholakov, Fresh Coat Painters, 2244361005, [email protected], https://freshcoatpainters.com

SOURCE Fresh Coat Painters