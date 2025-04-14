After Immeasurable Loss, a Man and Woman's Journey to Love Again - A Love Story That Only God Could Author

"Culture wars have left men discouraged, asking, 'What do women want?' God revealed a desire buried in the secret place of my heart; one known throughout history but foolishly jettisoned by modern women for the façade of redefined 'success.'" Post this

DiMaggio shares how a lifetime of whispered tears had drowned Lawrence's faith. Despite the shame and rejection of never knowing his father's name, he lived an exemplary life with integrity, humility, generosity, and kindness. But how could he trust God who rejected decades of pleas for mercy, as he helplessly watched the suffering and loss of his precious son and then two beloved wives?

DiMaggio herself had no desire for a husband, as she was so near to her son's suicide. Her story uncovers how she had been a struggling single-mother pursuing an education, after fleeing with her infant and toddler from an abusive, adulterous husband. Later, when she was undergoing chemotherapy and radiation treatments with her six-year-old and eight-year-old sons, she was abandoned by the man she finally opened her heart to.

However, according to DiMaggio, God made clear that neither clients nor retreatants were as urgent to Him, as this bringing this one wounded lamb, Lawrence Taylor, safely into the fold of His arms. Armed with courage, Larry was able to persevere and unexpectedly discover that his true Father was ready to shower him with His expansive and very personal love.

Asked what inspired her to write this book, DiMaggio said, "Culture wars have left men discouraged, asking, 'What do women want?' God revealed a desire buried in the secret place of my heart; one known throughout history but foolishly jettisoned by modern women for the façade of redefined 'success.' Sharing my epiphany that marriage is not what is in it for me or us, but a sacred mission from God, so I share this this testimony of His miraculous graces in joys as well as the scandal of suffering—that at any time our lives can be reduced to ashes and how to fight for dignity in a medical system now tinged with rejecting life "that is no longer useful."

Diana DiMaggio's life had been marred by betrayal, abuse, and abandonment, leaving her divorced with a ten-month-old and two-year-old. A single mother, she could rely only on the promises of God as she pursued her education and also struggled with lymphoma at age 33. Her younger son's physical and emotional disabilities and suicide at age 20 was the finale of her long, difficult journey to the very heart of a loving God who had seemed so distant. When Larry presented his plan, she was deeply committed to a healing-retreat ministry which she supported with her law practice and was definitely not ready to change course for a romantic relationship that didn't include marriage.

