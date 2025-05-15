After Multiple Miscarriages, Aikisha Holly Colon and NFL Analyst, Super Bowl Champion Willie Colon Share How Faith Led to Their Miracle Babies

From Miscarriage to Motherhood—One Woman's Testimony of Grace

Television personality, entrepreneur, and devoted mother Aikisha Holly Colon is opening her heart like never before in her deeply moving new book, Faith and Fertility. It is a story of resilience, unwavering love, and the miracle of faith in the face of unimaginable loss.

Now available for pre-sale, Faith and Fertility is an intimate account of Aikisha's painful and personal journey through multiple miscarriages alongside her husband, Super Bowl Champion and NFL star Willie Colon. At 47, Aikisha reflects on the quiet grief she carried, the toll it took on her emotionally and physically, and how her deep-rooted faith in God became the anchor that sustained her through the darkest seasons of her life.

"This book is for every woman who has cried silently after a doctor's appointment, every couple praying for a child, and every person who's ever wondered why their blessing hasn't come yet," Aikisha shares. "I wrote Faith and Fertility to remind people that even when it hurts, God is still working."

For Willie, the journey was just as emotional. "I've played in front of thousands and won a Super Bowl, but nothing prepared me for the helplessness I felt watching my wife suffer through miscarriage after miscarriage," he says. "There's no playbook for that kind of pain. All I could do was hold her, pray with her, and believe with her. Our children are here today because we never stopped believing—because faith carried us when strength couldn't."

Today, Aikisha and Willie are the proud parents of two beautiful children — William and Holly, both under the age of 5 — living proof that miracles can still happen. Their story is not just one of triumph over infertility, but of enduring love, grace, and the power of believing when hope feels lost.

Faith and Fertility is more than a memoir; it's a lifeline for anyone who has quietly battled grief, infertility, and faith. Aikisha's words are honest, healing, and filled with purpose, offering comfort, inspiration, and solidarity to women and families everywhere.

About Aikisha Holly Colon & Willie Colon:

Aikisha Holly Colon is a devoted wife, mother, entrepreneur, and beloved TV personality known for her authenticity, grace, and dedication to empowering women. Her journey through loss, faith, and motherhood has inspired many. With Faith and Fertility, she is using her voice to break the silence around miscarriage and infertility, particularly in the Black community.

Her husband, Willie Colon, is a Super Bowl Champion and current sports analyst for FS1. Off the field, Willie is a passionate advocate for men's emotional well-being and a steadfast partner in faith and family. Together, Aikisha and Willie are raising their two young children while sharing their story to inspire healing, hope, and open conversations around love, loss, and resilience. For more info, visit https://www.aikishahollycolon.com/.

