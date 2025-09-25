After Multiple Miscarriages, Aikisha Holly Colon and NFL Network Analyst, Super Bowl Champion Willie Colon Share How Faith Led to Their Miracle Babies

From Miscarriage to Motherhood, One Woman's Testimony of Grace Available NOW!

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Television personality, entrepreneur, and devoted mother Aikisha Holly Colon is opening her heart like never before in her deeply moving new book, Faith and Fertility. It is a story of resilience, unwavering love, and the miracle of faith in the face of unimaginable loss.

Now available for pre-sale, Faith and Fertility is an intimate account of Aikisha's painful and personal journey through multiple miscarriages alongside her husband, Super Bowl Champion and NFL Network Analyst Willie Colon. At 48, Aikisha reflects on the quiet grief she carried, the toll it took on her emotionally and physically, and how her deep-rooted faith in God became the anchor that sustained her through the darkest seasons of her life.

"This book is for every woman who has cried silently after a doctor's appointment, every couple praying for a child, and every person who's ever wondered why their blessing hasn't come yet," Aikisha shares. "I wrote Faith and Fertility to remind people that even when it hurts, God is still working."

For Willie, the journey was just as emotional. "I've played in front of thousands and won a Super Bowl, but nothing prepared me for the helplessness I felt watching my wife suffer through miscarriage after miscarriage," he says. "There's no playbook for that kind of pain. All I could do was hold her, pray with her, and believe with her. Our children are here today because we never stopped believing—because faith carried us when strength couldn't."

Today, Aikisha and Willie are the proud parents of two beautiful children — William and Holly, both under the age of 5 — living proof that miracles can still happen. Their story is not just one of triumph over infertility, but of enduring love, grace, and the power of believing when hope feels lost.

In addition to sharing his family's journey, Willie Colon continues to expand his impact off the field. A nine-year NFL veteran and Super Bowl Champion, Willie is now a prominent voice in sports media. He serves as an NFL Network Analyst and contributor on Fox Sports 1's First Things First OT, bringing his expertise, charisma, and player perspective to national audiences. His transition from athlete to analyst reflects the same resilience and passion he brought to the game—qualities that now fuel his storytelling, mentorship, and advocacy for men's emotional well-being.

Faith and Fertility is more than a memoir; it's a lifeline for anyone who has quietly battled grief, infertility, and faith. Aikisha's words are honest, healing, and filled with purpose, offering comfort, inspiration, and solidarity to women and families everywhere.

Grab your copy here: https://www.aikishahollycolon.com

About Aikisha Holly Colon & Willie Colon

Aikisha Holly Colon is a devoted wife, mother, entrepreneur, and beloved TV personality known for her authenticity, grace, and dedication to empowering women. Her journey through loss, faith, and motherhood has inspired many. With Faith and Fertility, she is using her voice to break the silence around miscarriage and infertility, particularly in the Black community.

Her husband, Willie Colon, is a Super Bowl Champion, a nine-year NFL veteran, and current NFL Analyst and contributor for Fox Sports 1's First Things First OT. Off the field, Willie is a passionate advocate for men's emotional well-being and a steadfast partner in faith and family. Together, Aikisha and Willie are raising their two young children while sharing their story to inspire healing, hope, and open conversations around love, loss, and resilience.

For more info, visit https://www.aikishahollycolon.com.

Media Contact

Tikiyah Overstreet, O-Street Brand Management and Consulting, 1 2132935799, [email protected], O-Street Brand Management and Consulting

SOURCE Aikisha Holly Colon & Willie Colon