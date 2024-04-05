After Over 50 Years, George C. Chaconas of Performance Brokerage Services Advises on the Sale of Sun Harley-Davidson & Sun Enterprises in Denver, Colorado

Performance Brokerage Services, the leader in dealership buy-sell activity, announces the sale of Sun Harley-Davidson & Sun Enterprises in Denver, Colorado from Kathleen and JR Simmerman, and Ron Lang to Sun Powersports Investments, LLC.

IRVINE, Calif., April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Performance Brokerage Services, North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, is pleased to announce the sale of Sun Harley-Davidson & Sun Enterprises in Denver, Colorado from Kathleen and JR Simmerman, and Ron Lang to Sun Powersports Investments, LLC.

Sun Harley-Davidson is an iconic dealership and a legendary name in the motorcycle industry. With over five decades in business, Sun-Harley Davidson is Colorado's oldest Harley-Davidson dealership. Established as one of the industry's leading retailers, the dealership operates out of a vast 36,000 square foot facility.

Sun Enterprises is Colorado's largest powersports, motorcycle, ATV, and side-by-side dealership. This 76,000 square foot facility occupies five acres of land. In 2018, Sun Enterprises received the highly prestigious Can-Am National Dealer of the Year Award for being the #1 Can-Am dealer in the United States.

Over the last 5 years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the sale of over 300 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership brokerage firm in North America. George C. Chaconas, Senior Partner, and Courtney A. Bernhard, Partner of the Harley-Davidson & Powersports Division for Performance Brokerage Services were the exclusive sell-side advisors for this transaction.

After the sale, George Chaconas commented, "I was absolutely thrilled and grateful to help Kathleen and JR Simmerman, along with their operating partner Ron Lang, in selling their Sun Harley-Davidson dealership; the oldest Harley-Davidson dealership in Colorado, as well as their Sun Powersports dealership; the highest volume multi-line powersports dealership in Colorado. It was very exciting and challenging advising on the sale of this family-owned and operated business of over 50 years as they did not have a succession plan. This was an extremely difficult transaction with many moving parts that required a lot of finesse and expertise. After courting multiple qualified buyers, we identified the perfect unique buyer committed to continuing the strong legacy built by the sellers. I am optimistic that the new ownership will do a great job supporting the long-term employees and loyal customers that have been associated with the dealerships for many decades. I can't thank our clients enough for entrusting myself and our PBS team in a very successful buy-sell transaction. I wish Kathleen, JR, and Ron much joy and prosperity in the next chapter of their lives."

Courtney Bernhard added, "I appreciate the opportunity to work with my senior partner, George, on the sale of Sun Harley-Davidson and Sun Enterprises. It took a lot of hands on deck to get the deal done, and I appreciate everyone involved that saw it through to the finish. After spending 2 full days at the closing, it was very apparent how important the employees and customers meant to Ron Lang and JR Simmerman. Best wishes to the sellers in their retirement and look forward to working with the buyers on growing their portfolio in the near future."

Sun Harley-Davidson will continue operating under the same name and has future plans to eventually relocate to a brand new state-of-the-art, Fuel facility.

Sun Enterprises will continue operating under the same name and will remain at its current location.

About Performance Brokerage Services

Performance Brokerage Services, Inc. is North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, specializing in buy-sell activity for automotive, RV, commercial truck, powersports, and equipment dealerships.

With over 30 years of experience, 900 dealerships sold, and a 90% closing rate, the company's reputation is unmatched and governed by the utmost ethical conduct and integrity.

The company offers a unique approach by providing complimentary estimates of value with no upfront fees or retainer, no reimbursement of costs, and paid a success fee only after the transaction closes.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, and supported by 9 regional offices in Utah, Texas, Illinois, Florida, Virginia, Ohio, New Jersey, Alberta and Ontario, clients benefit from national exposure with local representation.

As trusted and respected experts in the field, the company utilizes an extensive network of industry related attorneys, accountants, hundreds of registered buyers, and longstanding relationships with various vehicle manufacturers.

For more information about the services offered by Performance Brokerage Services, visit https://performancebrokerageservices.com.

Media Contact

George C. Chaconas, Performance Brokerage Services, 813.569.6250, [email protected], https://performancebrokerageservices.com/

Twitter

SOURCE Performance Brokerage Services