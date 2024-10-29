After Over 60 Years, George C. Chaconas of Performance Brokerage Services Advises on the Sale of Logan Motorcycle & Hatfield McCoy in West Virginia and Kentucky

"We look forward to working with the Performance team in the future." - Ryan Schwartz, General Counsel for United Motorsports Post this

After the sale, Mike Ratz commented, "Our family has been in the powersports business for over 60 years, and when I decided to sell, I called George Chaconas of Performance Brokerage Services. He is very professional, an industry expert, and a leader in buy-sells. I have known George for over 10 years through the powersports industry conferences and the many buy-sell announcements. His team of Courtney Bernhard and Juan Pardo were very instrumental in the successful sale of our powersports dealerships. I would highly recommend them as the best team in the industry to help you buy or sell a powersports dealership."

Over the last 5 years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the sale of over 300 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership brokerage firm in North America. George C. Chaconas, Senior Partner, Courtney A. Bernhard, Partner, and Juan C. Pardo, Partner of the Harley-Davidson & Powersports Division for Performance Brokerage Services were the exclusive sell-side advisors for this transaction.

George Chaconas shared, "Mike Ratz and his office manager, Shawnda, have become like family over the past 10 years. As a family business, it was crucial to build trust and collaborate, maximizing the value of their family's 60-year history in the powersports industry, and successfully closing with the perfect strategic buyer, United Motorsports. It has been an honor and privilege to represent the Ratz family and their team, and I wish continued success not only to the Ratz family and their team, but also to United Motorsports and their team."

Courtney Bernhard remarked, "It was a pleasure working with Mike and his team during the sale. It can be very challenging with multiple locations and manufacturers, but Mike, along with his office manager, Shawnda, were instrumental in seeing the deal to the finish line. I appreciate the opportunity to work with them!"

Mitch Potter was a professional in the coal industry for 30 years prior to founding his first powersports dealership in 2004, Lexington Motorsports of Kentucky. Since then, he has grown his powersports and RV dealership group to include ten locations in Kentucky, Ohio, and West Virginia, employing over 150 employees.

Ryan Schwartz, General Counsel for United Motorsports shared, "Having worked with Juan and his team on our acquisition in Ohio last year, it was again a pleasure to work with Juan and Courtney on this deal. As things always come up during the transaction, the open line of communication and responsiveness helped us get this one to the finish line. We look forward to working with the Performance team in the future."

Juan Pardo added, "Having worked with the team at United Motorsports on their Ohio acquisitions, it was a pleasure working with Mitch, Ryan, and Adam again as they continue to grow their dealership group. This was a great fit for everyone involved, and we wish the team at United Motorsports continued success. We look forward to finding additional opportunities for them in the future."

Logan Motorcycle Sales will be renamed United Motorsports and will remain at its current location at 1431 Jerry West Highway in Wilkinson, West Virginia.

Hatfield McCoy Powersports will be renamed United Motorsports and will remain at its current location at 27241 US Highway 119 in Belfry, Kentucky.

About Performance Brokerage Services

Performance Brokerage Services, Inc. is North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, specializing in buy-sell activity for automotive, RV, commercial truck, powersports, and equipment dealerships.

With over 30 years of experience, 900 dealerships sold, and a 90% closing rate, the company's reputation is unmatched and governed by the utmost ethical conduct and integrity.

The company offers a unique approach by providing complimentary estimates of value with no upfront fees or retainer, no reimbursement of costs, and paid a success fee only after the transaction closes.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, and supported by 9 regional offices in Utah, Texas, Illinois, Florida, Virginia, Ohio, New Jersey, Alberta and Ontario, clients benefit from national exposure with local representation.

As trusted and respected experts in the field, the company utilizes an extensive network of industry related attorneys, accountants, hundreds of registered buyers, and longstanding relationships with various vehicle manufacturers.

For more information about the services offered by Performance Brokerage Services, visit https://performancebrokerageservices.com.

