After Raising over $170,000 on Kickstarter, Skyted, the World's First Silent Mask, is Now Available on Indiegogo

Skyted is supported by the French Aerospace Lab (ONERA), the European Space Agency and Airbus, Skyted's Mission is 'Stay Connected but Discreet' with its 'No Noise in, No Voice out' technology.

Skyted's acoustic innovation absorbs 80% of voice frequencies allowing for crystal clear conversations in noisy surroundings without causing disruptions or being overheard. This allows users to make silent, secure, confidential voice and video calls from anywhere. Not only is Skyted beneficial to business commuters, the mask is also great for silencing online gamers and has many potential military applications.

Skyted has tested its technology extensively with leading transportation providers around the world. Visit this interactive rail map showing connectivity tests carried out by Skyted in multiple continents along 15,000 miles of railroad tracks with Zoom, Teams and Google Meet video conferencing platforms.

