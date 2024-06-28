After raising three children, author Helen Holdun realizes her lifelong dream of writing and publishing Love Later: A Love Story, a novel about finding love later in life

When I read, I need to believe the characters are actual people, who as their stories unfold become part of my life. I want to feel their energy, love, turmoil, pain, and happiness. Therefore, I write with the desire to create that experience for my readers. Post this

Though Helen's imagination has been vivid since childhood, making up stories and musical productions with her stuffed animals as the cast, she didn't begin writing until she was an executive assistant at a Palm Springs, California newspaper. It was there when given the opportunity to write a blog for a local A list celebrity that her passion for writing came to fruition.

Since then, she published It Could Be Magic… How The Music Of Barry Manilow Changed My Life, which as the title implies, chronicles the power of music in her life, and Baby Bear's Christmas Dream, sharing the sweet story of how her oldest son's first teddy bear came to be.

With great anticipation by her biggest fans (namely her three adult children), Helen's first romance novel, Love Later: A Love Story, was published this past year.

Last year Helen began Theodore Publishing. Later this year she'll a launch a podcast. Her vision for both is to showcase independent authors like herself. Holdun's next novel, Nadine, will pick up 20 years after when Love Later ends.

By nature, Helen is optimistic, silly at times—ask her kids—empathetic and always seeking bliss. Writing is her passion, "as vital," she says, "as breathing, but all work, and no play will make me extremely dull." So, in her free time, she enjoys reading, exploring museums, and attending concerts.

When not entrenched in creating both fiction and non-fiction stories, Helen is a freelance writer and a local support coordinator for international students. Of course, her greatest joy is spending quality time with her sons.

Is there any creative visualization or manifest destiny infused in the book?

Well, yes. Helen confesses she is "a hopeful romantic," still embracing the quest to one day meet a special someone and experience her own 'love later.'

Readers may follow and contact Helen Holdun on Instagram, Threads, Twitter (@HelenHoldun), TikTok (@HHoldun), and at HelenHoldun.com. Both of Holdun's books are available from her author page at Amazon.com

LOVE LATER SYNOPSIS

For two decades, renowned psychologist Todd Larson's lectures and books have helped thousands of people find happiness. The irony is, haunted by the memories of a traumatic childhood, his own happiness lies dormant.

In his professional life, Todd wears an easygoing smile to mask his inner turmoil. In private, he's learned to tolerate survival by living in safe isolation.

Long ago, he gave up on ever sustaining a relationship. At fifty-three, it's the last thing on his mind until a fluke brings Elaine Martin to his lecture. He's drawn to her like a magnet, and the inner peace he finds in her presence makes him reevaluate his life.

Though Todd's enigmatic charisma is difficult to ignore, Forty-nine-year-old Elaine isn't interested in getting involved. Disappointed by men, she's content alone. Her two almost adult children, and the business she owns with her best friend, is all she needs.

But when one thing leads to another, and the walls protecting their hearts slowly crumble, fate leads to a place neither of them expected.

Can Todd fight his torments and become whole enough to deserve Elaine? Or will his attraction to her, that grows into an all-encompassing need, lead to his demise?

Will Elaine find the courage to trust her heart one last time while helping Todd let go of his past?

Tender, passionate and sometimes heartbreaking. Love Later takes us on a couple's fragile mid-life journey as they fight for the strength to discover what waits on the other side of fear.

WHAT READERS ARE SAYING

"In each page of Love Later, Helen Holdun realistically captures the joy and pain of life and love in a way that touches your soul."

"A compelling and emotional read."

"A beautiful love story… Love Later is one of the best love stories I have read in a long time. I had a hard time putting it down. The characters grab at your heart and don't let go. I'm having a hard time getting into my next book because Elaine and Todd are still in my head and my heart. If you are looking for a well-written story about finding love later in life, you will enjoy Love Later."

Media Contact

Helen Holdun, Theodore Publishing, 513-939-6860, [email protected], http://www.HelenHoldun.com

SOURCE Theodore Publishing