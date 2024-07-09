After Service LLC Congratulates Jessica Visage - 2024 Recipient of the Gregory M. Rada Scholarship for Helping Veterans

Jessica's exemplary dedication to enhancing the lives of injured veterans and those struggling with mental health has made her a standout, representing the true spirit of the Gregory M. Rada Scholarship for Helping Veterans. Post this

The Gregory M. Rada Scholarship for Helping Veterans was established to further the education of aspiring lawyers and other advocates who have a career goal of helping veterans. Eligible applicants must be enrolled in an accredited undergraduate, graduate, or professional program; high school students and those enrolled in accredited community colleges are also eligible to apply.

The Gregory M. Rada Scholarship for Helping Veterans exemplifies our firm's commitment to assisting the next generation of legal professionals in their aspirations to serve our country's veterans. As a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and a disabled veteran himself, Mr. Rada has first-hand experience with the frustrations and red tape that many veterans face when trying to claim their benefits or health care. Once he became a licensed attorney, he focused on helping other injured and ill veterans secure their benefits and enroll in programs to enhance their lives and receive the health care they need.

Students interested in applying for the 2025 Gregory M. Rada Scholarship for Helping Veterans can find more information about the eligibility requirements and application process on the firm's website. The application includes submitting an essay about what inspired them to work with veterans and how they anticipate their education and grants will help them achieve this.

Gregory M. Rada, Attorney at Law, is a veterans disability lawyer. His firm advocates for the interests of U.S. veterans, including filing VA disability compensation appeals for disabled veterans and Dependency and Indemnity Compensation (DIC) appeals for surviving spouses.

Scholarship: https://afterservice.com/the-gregory-m-rada-scholarship-for-helping-veterans/

