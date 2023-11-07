AFWERX Awards Alpine Phase II SBIR Contract to Advance the State of the Art in Blind Spectrum Situational Assessment Technology

Alpine's signal processing and machine learning approach will help operators maintain situational awareness of the electromagnetic spectrum

CHANTILLY, Va., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alpine Method Technologies, LLC (Alpine) announces it has been selected by AFWERX for a Direct-to-Phase II SBIR in the amount of $1.25M focused on guiding operators through the research and monitoring of signals in the electromagnetic spectrum to address the most pressing challenges in the Department of the Air Force (DAF).

The Air Force Research Laboratory and AFWERX have partnered to streamline the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) process by accelerating the small business experience through faster proposal to award timelines, changing the pool of potential applicants by expanding opportunities to small business and eliminating bureaucratic overhead by continually implementing process improvement changes in contract execution. The DAF began offering the Open Topic SBIR/STTR program in 2018 which expanded the range of innovations the DAF funded and now on September 5th, 2023, Alpine will start its journey to create and provide innovative capabilities that will strengthen the national defense of the United States of America.

"Alpine recognizes the challenges that operators face when dealing with an increasingly complex and dynamic operating environment", said Michael Szalkowski, Co-Founder of Alpine. "Our innovation provides operator-focused capability that accelerates existing manpower and optimizes spectrum analysis, without unrealistically relying on significant amounts of labeled data. Alpine looks forward to delivering a novel solution that achieves product-mission fit for our stakeholders, while continuously incorporating operational feedback in order to scale with future challenges."

Disclaimer

The views expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Department of the Air Force, the Department of Defense, or the U.S. government.

About Alpine Method Technologies, LLC (Alpine)

Alpine is a software engineering firm that specializes in developing cognitive systems that aim to optimize demanding operator workflows. Our technical expertise is shaped by two decades of delivering innovative solutions to Customer needs. We are genuinely invested in solving operationally relevant problems through a strategic product-oriented mindset, and we deliberately focus on both technology development and internal company culture to promote innovation and quality of solutions. For more information on Alpine, please visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn. To learn more about becoming a stakeholder of this SBIR technology, please connect with us on the AFWERX IGNITE platform.

About Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL)

The Air Force Research Laboratory is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space and cyberspace force. With a workforce of more than 12,500 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit www.afresearchlab.com.

About AFWERX

As the innovation arm of the DAF and a directorate within the Air Force Research Laboratory, AFWERX brings cutting-edge American ingenuity from small businesses and start-ups to address the most pressing challenges of the DAF. AFWERX employs approximately 325 military, civilian and contractor personnel at six hubs and sites executing an annual $1.4 billion budget. Since 2019, AFWERX has executed 4,697 contracts worth more than $2.6 billion to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and drive faster technology transition to operational capability. For more information, visit: www.afwerx.com.

