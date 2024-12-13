AFWERX Awards Synaptic Aviation Contract to Increase Safety Procedures Using AI

"Receiving a second contract from the U.S. Air Force is a testament to our solution's effectiveness, and we look forward to contributing to the advancement of their ground operations using our computer vision and machine learning technology." - Sal Salman, Synaptic Aviation's president. Post this

"This collaboration demonstrates a forward-thinking approach to harnessing innovative technology," said Sal Salman, Synaptic Aviation's president. "Receiving a second contract from the U.S. Air Force is a testament to our solution's effectiveness, and we look forward to contributing to the advancement of their ground operations using our computer vision and machine learning technology."

The views expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Department of the Air Force, the Department of Defense, or the U.S. government.

About Synaptic Aviation

Led by aviation industry veterans, Synaptic Aviation offers customizable solutions for the aviation industry that deliver critical data and real-time alerts. These tools help mitigate delays, increase safety, reduce fuel burn, optimize gate utilization, assist with routine inspections, and manage service needs effectively, resulting in streamlined operations and improved performance. To learn more about Synaptic Aviation or to set up a demo, visit www.synapticaviation.com.

About AFRL

The Air Force Research Laboratory is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space and cyberspace force. With a workforce of more than 12,500 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit afresearchlab.com.

About AFWERX

As the innovation arm of the DAF and a directorate within the Air Force Research Laboratory, AFWERX brings cutting-edge American ingenuity from small businesses and start-ups to address the most pressing challenges of the DAF. AFWERX employs approximately 370 military, civilian and contractor personnel at five hubs and sites executing an annual $1.4 billion budget. Since 2019, AFWERX has executed over 6,200 new contracts worth more than $4.7 billion to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and drive faster technology transition to operational capability. For more information, visit: www.afwerx.com.

Media Contact

Cortney Ferretti, Synaptic Aviation, 1 844-505-4496, [email protected], https://www.synapticaviation.com/

SOURCE Synaptic Aviation