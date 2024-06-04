AFWERX Selects Othram for SBIR Phase II Contract to Advance Forensic Intelligence Through Forensic DNA Sequencing

New research and development effort will aim to leverage advanced forensic DNA testing to enhance the capabilities of the Department of the Air Force.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Othram, the leading forensic sequencing laboratory for law enforcement, has been selected by AFWERX for a $1.25 million SBIR Phase II contract focused on advancing forensic DNA sequencing technology to address pressing challenges in the Department of the Air Force (DAF). The Air Force Research Laboratory and AFWERX have partnered to streamline the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) process by accelerating the small business experience through faster proposal to award timelines, changing the pool of potential applicants by expanding opportunities to small business, and eliminating bureaucratic overhead by continually implementing process improvement changes in contract execution. The DAF began offering the Open Topic SBIR/STTR program in 2018 which expanded the range of innovations the DAF funded.

As of May 24, 2024, Othram's research and development team is now working to refine innovative capabilities that will strengthen the national defense of the United States of America. Othram's Forensic-Grade Genome Sequencing® technology will be leveraged to accelerate DNA-assisted identifications of missing U.S. service members and other unidentified persons. This includes identifying human remains by the Defense Prisoner of War/Missing in Action (POW/MIA) Accounting Agency (DPAA) and the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System (AFMES) and assisting AFMES with AFOSI cold cases.

Forensic-Grade Genome Sequencing® has been instrumental in solving numerous active and cold cases for local, state, and federal agencies across the United States and internationally. More forensic genetic genealogy cases have been solved with Othram FGGS® than any other method.

