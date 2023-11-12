AGA Business Solutions Launches Innovative Web Design Service for Event and Wedding Planners

Introducing Collaborative Mix and Match Website Studio, a groundbreaking service where customization meets simplicity for event planners. This platform offers an intuitive mix-and-match approach, enabling clients to choose design elements that our expert team seamlessly integrates into a unique, branded website.

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AGA Business Solutions, a company renowned for its expertise in the wedding industry, today announced the launch of its latest service, designed to revolutionize the world of event and wedding planning. Their new offering, available now, is a testament to the fusion of client-driven customization and professional simplicity in website design.

This unique service empowers event and wedding planners to take a collaborative approach in designing their websites. By providing clients control over the look and feel of their website without the burden of doing all the work, AGA Business Solutions caters to the specific needs of the modern planner.

Clients can choose from a wide range of color themes, fonts, and design elements, all meticulously crafted to highlight their unique products and services.

The innovative, streamlined online DIY system allows for effortless selection of these elements, ensuring that each website reflects the distinctive character and style of its planner. The service includes additional features such as online booking, e-commerce capabilities, a blogging platform, and a chat function - all integral tools for today's digital marketplace.

Currently, AGA Business Solutions is offering this comprehensive service at an introductory price of $800, a significant reduction from the standard rate of $1200. This launch special is available for a limited time, providing an exceptional opportunity for planners to enhance their online presence cost-effectively.

Founded with a deep understanding of the needs of the wedding industry, AGA Business Solutions has consistently provided tailored web solutions. This new service is a continuation of their commitment to blending aesthetic appeal with functional design, specifically tailored for the event planning sector.

For more information or to set up a free consultation, please visit AGA Business Solutions' Booking Calendar. Learn more about this service at AGA Business Solutions - Mix & Match Custom Website for Event Planners. For additional inquiries, contact Gina at [email protected] or call 949-868-8640.

