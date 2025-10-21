Agallas Equities Launches $400 Million Real Estate Fund Focused on Transformative Development in the Dominican Republic

"Our strategy provides institutional-grade access to transformative projects in the Dominican Republic, opportunities typically out of reach for individual investors," said Manuel Tavarez, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Agallas Equities. Post this

To execute this strategy, the Fund will focus on three priority sectors, each with distinct growth drivers:

Sports & Entertainment: Modern sports facilities and multi-use venues that serve as economic and cultural anchors, fostering tourism and community engagement.

Tourism & Hospitality: Climate-resilient luxury resorts and tax-advantaged hospitality projects developed under programs such as the CONFOTUR Law, which provides substantial incentives for investors.

Infrastructure & Mixed-Use Development: Projects supporting transportation, sustainability, and urban revitalization across key growth corridors.

"Our strategy provides institutional-grade access to transformative projects in the Dominican Republic, opportunities typically out of reach for individual investors," said Manuel Tavarez, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Agallas Equities. "This fund isn't just about returns; it's about reshaping the Dominican Republic through developments that drive growth, create jobs, and build a legacy for the next generation."

Agallas Equities has partnered with NAV Fund Services as its fund administrator, marking the start of a collaboration grounded in operational excellence and shared values. NAV, an award-winning provider of administrative services to alternate asset managers, will provide administration, accounting, and investor services for the Fund. The partnership reflects Agallas's confidence in NAV's proven track record, expertise, and mutual commitment to integrity and community impact. Beyond financial services, both firms support global, cultural philanthropies, underscoring a partnership built on purpose as much as performance.

"We are pleased to work with Agallas Equities as they launch their impactful new fund," said NAV Fund Services Assistant Vice President Aditya Sharma. "Their mission to drive community development aligns closely with our values and we look forward to supporting their focused growth with our expertise, premium client services, and innovative technology platform."

The Fund aims to deliver a net Internal Rate Return (IRR) of 18-20% through a disciplined, active management approach with a typical investment horizon of 3-7 years. Now open to accredited investors, it is already advancing a robust pipeline of opportunities across its target markets.

About Agallas Equities

Agallas Equities is a New York–based real estate investment and development firm led by partners Manuel Tavarez and Nelson Tejada Jr., who bring nearly two decades of combined experience at leading financial institutions with expertise in investments, development, and cross-border execution. Specializing in real estate, hospitality, sports facilities, and retail, the firm combines market insight with a commitment to quality, sustainability, and community impact, delivering strong, risk-adjusted returns for investors while creating spaces that inspire, connect, and endure. To learn more, visitwww.agallasequities.com or contact [email protected].

About NAV Fund Administration Group

Founded in 1991, NAV is a privately owned fund administrator recognized for its innovative and cost-effective fund administration solutions. A dynamic team of more than 3,400 professionals provides services to 2,300+ funds across the globe -- including hedge funds, digital assets funds, and private equity/venture capital/real estate funds clients -- while maintaining a 99% client retention rate. The company is headquartered in the United States, with eight service and support facilities in India and locations in Australia, the Cayman Islands, Ireland, Mauritius, Philippines, and Singapore, plus the ability to service clients domiciled in multiple additional countries around the globe. NAV ranks among the top global hedge fund administrators by number of funds, with more than $350 billion AUA. https://www.navfundservices.com/

Media Contact

Erika Sanchez, Agallas Equities, 1 917-318-2098, [email protected]

SOURCE Agallas Equities