Agallas Equities Launches Non-Profit Arm, Agallas Cares, to Solidify Community Investment

Agallas Equities, a New York-based investment firm, has officially launched its non-profit arm, Agallas Cares, to formalize and expand its long-standing commitment to community development beyond financial returns. Built on the belief that true investment fosters lasting positive contributions, the initiative operates through three core pillars—civic engagement, youth empowerment, and inclusion—aiming to build self-sustaining communities rooted in dignity and opportunity. Guided by principles of investing in people first, showing up where the firm operates, building ladders to lift people up, and maintaining long-term commitment, Agallas Cares has already begun initiatives such as holiday food baskets in Villa Hermosa, Dominican Republic, and plans to partner with local organizations to address food insecurity, support seniors, and amplify marginalized voices. Co-Founders Manuel Tavarez and Nelson Tejada Jr. emphasize that this evolution reflects their firm's core philosophy of measuring success by lasting community contribution, and the non-profit pledges transparent reporting to maintain trust. For more information or to get involved, visit agallascares.com.

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Agallas Equities, a New York-based investment firm known for its high-impact real estate and infrastructure development, today announced the official launch of its non-profit arm, Agallas Cares. This new initiative formalizes the firm's long-standing commitment to community development, extending its mission beyond financial returns to build self-sustaining communities rooted in dignity and opportunity.

Agallas Cares is founded on the belief that true investment extends beyond capital to create a lasting, positive contribution to families and neighborhoods . The organization's work is structured around three core pillars designed to foster long-term resilience and prosperity:

Civic Engagement: Empowering residents to shape their neighborhoods through voter education, public dialogue, and grassroots leadership development. The goal is to build stronger democracies, one community conversation at a time.

Youth Empowerment: Investing in the next generation by equipping young people with the skills, mentorship, and paid fellowship opportunities needed to become changemakers.

Inclusion: Breaking down barriers to access and belonging. This includes initiatives like providing traditional Nochebuena meals to families in Villa Hermosa, Dominican Republic, ensuring they can celebrate with dignity and togetherness.

"Agallas Cares is the natural evolution of our core philosophy: that we must invest in people first," said Manuel Tavarez, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Agallas Equities. "Our firm has always measured success not just by performance, but by the lasting contribution we make to the communities that welcome us. With Agallas Cares, we are making that promise permanent and transparent."

The new non-profit is guided by four principles: investing in people first, showing up where the firm operates, building ladders to lift people up, and staying committed long after the initial effort. This is a promise, not a slogan, and will be upheld by the organization's commitment to tracking, measuring, and reporting every dollar to maintain the trust communities place in them.

Agallas Cares' initiatives are already in motion. Building on the firm's previous work, including a significant holiday food basket initiative in Villa Hermosa, the non-profit will continue to partner with local organizations to address food insecurity, support seniors, and ensure marginalized voices are heard . The organization's work will directly support the communities where Agallas Equities operates, reinforcing the company's identity as a partner dedicated to responsible growth and sustainable community impact.

"We show up where we operate. Communities that welcome our firm deserve partners who give back with heart," added Nelson Tejada Jr., Co-Founder and Partner. "Agallas Cares ensures we are building a legacy of opportunity, purpose, and belonging."

For more information about Agallas Cares, its mission, or to get involved, please visit https://agallascares.com/.

About Agallas Equities

Agallas Equities is a New York-based investment, development, and asset management firm . Founded in 2022 by Manuel Tavarez and Nelson Tejada Jr., the firm has built a reputation on large-scale real estate and infrastructure development, initially in the Dominican Republic and now expanding into the US and global markets . The firm distinguishes itself through a unique execution model that bridges institutional capital with community stakeholders to drive value and sustainable growth.

Media Contact

Nelson Tejada Jr., Agallas Equities, 1 2126530684, [email protected], www.agallasequities.com

SOURCE Agallas Equities