AGB Board of Directors Elects New Leaders as Chair and Vice Chair

"I'm proud to be chosen as AGB's next chair," said Mugler. "Governance challenges rarely used to make headlines. Now they're routine, often because of something a board has done when others seek to intrude on the board's independence. In my time with AGB, I've had the chance to speak with board members from around the country. Many want to know how to center students and the mission at the heart of board members' decisions, but feel hamstrung by outside forces. AGB is all about advancing board governance, and I'm determined to elevate that goal with new ideas and opportunities."

"Ross is a true statesman and a dedicated public servant with long-standing and significant experience in serving on and leading the board of a multifaceted institution. He is well-positioned to provide thought leadership and sound guidance to AGB professional staff and member institutions as he contributes his expertise and insight at the national level," said Brian O. Hemphill, PhD, president of Old Dominion University. "I am confident that he will continue to implement and share best practices for our complex and critical work. Old Dominion University and the Commonwealth of Virginia are honored to be represented by Ross in this important role."

Paul Brajcich is a new vice chair of the AGB Board of Directors and serves on the board of Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington, where he previously served as the board chair. He is a retired managing partner for RSM US LLP in the Pacific Northwest, where he led the strategy, service implementation, and growth of the company for that part of the country. His experience on several corporate and nonprofit boards gives him deep insight into technology, consumer products, and health care.

"Part of the board's role at AGB is to help the organization think strategically about the long term, on both the issues and methods needed to meet today's governance challenges," said Brajcich. "The board is lucky that we benefit from the many governance resources that the association produces. It's a symbiotic and powerful relationship."

The AGB Board of Directors comprises higher education board members, governance experts, and thought leaders. In addition to overseeing the association's strategic priorities, directors regularly contribute their knowledge to programs and content, such as webinars, blog posts, and Trusteeship magazine articles.

About AGB

At the Association of Governing Boards of Universities and Colleges (AGB), we believe in the power of higher education to transform lives, strengthen inclusive democracy, and support a thriving society. We believe that strong higher education starts with great governing boards. AGB provides advocacy, leading practices, educational resources, expert support, and renowned programs that advance board excellence for 40,000 AGB members from more than 2,000 institutions and foundations. For more than 100 years, AGB has been the trusted authority for board members, chief executives, board professionals, and key administrators on higher education governance and leadership. Learn more at AGB.org.

