AGB Welcomes Two New Higher Education Leaders to Board of Directors

In addition to their positions on AGB's board, the new directors are current and former leaders at colleges and universities.

Marie Sullivan is a member of the governing board of Maricopa Community Colleges. She was elected to her seat in 2018 and served as chair for four years. From 1997 to 2017, Marie was the president and CEO of Arizona Women's Education and Employment, Inc. (AWEE), a leading nonprofit provider of workforce development and employment assistance. She has served on the Phoenix College President's Advisory Council, the Arizona Center for Economic Progress Board, the Arizona Association of Community College Trustees, as well as the AGB Council of Board Chairs. She has been honored as one of the 50 Most Influential Women in Business in Arizona , a Public Service Leader of the Year from the YWCA, and more.

Tom Sullivan , JD, is a trustee emeritus at the University of Vermont (UVM), the University of Minnesota Foundation, and Drake University . He is also president emeritus of UVM, serving from 2012 to 2019, and currently serves as a tenured professor teaching full-time at the university. Under Tom's leadership, UVM implemented the Catamount Commitment, which provided additional grants and scholarships to cover tuition and comprehensive fees for eligible low-income students. He also led the university through a prodigious fundraising campaign, raising $600 million a year ahead of schedule. Prior to becoming president, Tom served as senior vice president for academic affairs and provost at the University of Minnesota , and as dean of the University of Minnesota Law School and the University of Arizona College of Law, and was a consultant for the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee on judicial nominations to the Supreme Court. His higher education leadership positions spanned 30 years.

"As an association focused entirely on leading practices of governance, AGB is lucky to have such dedicated individuals serve on its board of directors," said Ellen Chaffee, AGB interim president and CEO. "Their experiences complement those of our other directors and support our efforts to ensure diversity of experience to guide AGB with multiple perspectives. Higher education is facing real challenges, and AGB recognizes our board members as integral to both AGB's and higher education's future success. I look forward to seeing Marie and Tom lend their expertise to our work."

