AGC, The # 1 Online Community for Financial Advisors, Enters Its Next Stage of Growth by Joining Wealthtender

Since its launch in 2019, AGC (Advisors Growing as a Community) co-founders Taylor Schulte and Justin Castelli have cultivated a thriving community of more than 130 like-minded advisors who gather online weekly to collaborate and grow alongside their peers.

Also launched in 2019, Wealthtender serves hundreds of financial advisors and wealth management firms that utilize its digital marketing platform to attract their ideal clients online, strengthen their reputation, rank higher in search results, and convert more prospects into clients.

AGC members will gain access to the top tier of Wealthtender digital marketing benefits, valued at over $700 annually. Concurrently, advisors utilizing Wealthtender services who upgrade their subscription to include AGC membership will gain community access as early as October with a no-questions-asked, 30-day money-back guarantee.

Beyond the new digital marketing tools available to AGC members, Wealthtender Chief Evangelist Diana Cabrices joins Schulte and Castelli on the AGC leadership team as Community Evangelist.

Over the last few years, Wealthtender founder Brian Thorp and AGC co-founder Taylor Schulte realized they had something in common - They're both nerds when it comes to the topics of advisor marketing and the power of community. With a deep respect for each other professionally and recognizing the synergies of an AGC and Wealthtender combination, today's announcement reflects a culmination of three years of conversations focused on ways to help advisors accelerate their business growth.

"When Justin and I launched AGC in 2019, we never could have imagined what the subsequent two years would bring and the importance of online community throughout the pandemic. As the world returned to normal, AGC continued to thrive and has grown into the leading community of advisors interested in growing personally and professionally alongside their peers," Schulte said.

"As we approached the four-year anniversary of AGC last month and began thinking about its next stage of growth, the idea of joining forces with Wealthtender began to percolate in my mind. Since the moment I first proposed the idea to Brian, it became clear we both recognized the positive impact and complementary benefits of a combination for AGC and Wealthtender advisors. Justin and I are excited to continue in our AGC leadership roles alongside AGC Community Manager Mallory Clouse. With the addition of Diana Cabrices taking on the role of AGC Community Evangelist, I couldn't be more excited about the future of AGC and look forward to the next four years and beyond."

Following today's announcement, Schulte and Castelli will continue to serve in their AGC leadership roles as Community Executive Directors. Through monthly office hours and ask-me-anything sessions, combined with frequent guest speakers and member 'show-don't-tell' calls, AGC will continue to provide its members with an unparalleled experience to grow together personally and professionally.

"This is the beginning of an exciting new chapter for both AGC and Wealthtender," Castelli said. "The more time I spent getting to know Brian and the Wealthtender team, it became obvious to me that Wealthtender would be the perfect partner for AGC to continue the momentum it has built up over the last four years.

"When we launched AGC, Taylor and I had no idea where the community would go, and to say it has exceeded my wildest expectations would be an understatement. I am so proud of what the community has accomplished, both inside and outside of itself, and ensuring that the community will remain strong, collaborative, and focused on moving our profession forward is extremely important to Taylor and me.

"The future of AGC and Wealthtender is extremely bright, and I am excited to maintain my responsibilities and have the opportunity to spend even more time with the community."

Adding Cabrices to the AGC leadership team brings greater diversity to the community and new opportunities for members to benefit from her knowledge and experience in the wealthtech space.

"I am ecstatic about uniting with the AGC, a community known for its wealth of advisor collaboration, support, and forward-thinking business ideas," Cabrices said. "As Community Evangelist, I plan to engage with our advisors in a variety of exciting ways, where education, conversation, and co-creation drive us forward. I've always respected Taylor and Justin's dedication to the AGC and industry as a whole, and I am honored I have the privilege to continue building up this special community alongside them."

In the weeks ahead, the combined Wealthtender and AGC leadership teams will host a series of office hours for existing community members and educational webinars for financial advisors interested in learning more about the benefits of joining Wealthtender and AGC.

"Today marks a new chapter in the AGC story and a significant Wealthtender milestone as we combine forces to offer expanded benefits to the hundreds of advisors we serve," Thorp said. "Taylor and I did the math, and we know that one plus one here is much greater than two. Of course, talk is cheap, and what comes next is what matters most. In the days and weeks ahead, I look forward to collaborating with the AGC leadership team and engaging with our incredible community of advisors to identify more ways we can deliver extraordinary value."

Financial advisors interested in learning more about Wealthtender and the benefits of AGC membership can register for the upcoming AGC Open House on Wednesday, October 2, at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT. To register for the interactive Zoom call, please visit wealthtender.com/agc.

About AGC

The AGC™ is a safe, collaborative community for financial advisors to grow personally and professionally alongside their peers. AGC fosters community, collaboration, and inspiration with access to innovative digital marketing implementation tools from Wealthtender. For more information, please visit advisorgc.com.

About Wealthtender

Wealthtender is an essential digital marketing platform for financial advisors to get found online and convert more prospects into clients. Wealthtender launched the industry's first SEC-compliant online reviews platform and operates the #1 find-an-advisor website not sponsored by a wealth management firm, credentialing organization, or industry association. To learn more about the essential digital marketing benefits available to financial advisors who join Wealthtender, please visit wealthtender.com/grow.

