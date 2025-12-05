AGCF ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF THE UNITY BAG Designed by Alexandra Gucci Zarini for Fostering The Future

"Melania Trump has an extraordinary commitment to children's well-being. I have always admired her quiet yet unwavering devotion to children" Post this

The Unity Bag will be exclusively available on AGCF.com and at the AGCF Boutique on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills starting today. Alexandra Gucci Zarini said: "This tribute to Fostering the Future is the purest expression of everything AGCF stands for. Giving back to protect and empower vulnerable children is the highest form of luxury — it is the heart of our brand and AGCF's reason for being."

"Melania Trump has an extraordinary commitment to children's well-being. I have always admired her quiet yet unwavering devotion to children—especially the foster youth who are so often overlooked. Her vision for Fostering the Future is truly inspiring, and it is an extraordinary honor to support her initiative."

About Fostering the Future

Fostering the Future, launched by Melania Trump in 2021, provides vital scholarships and educational pathways that help foster youth achieve job security, workforce readiness, and lasting financial independence.

Children in and aging out of foster care are among the most vulnerable in our society. Just 3 % go on to earn a college degree, many experience homelessness after ageing out of the system, and only half secure gainful employment by age 24. These numbers are not just statistics — they are young lives waiting to be changed.

Her tireless efforts culminated in President Trump's signing of the Fostering the Future Executive Order on November 13, 2025—placing her at the forefront of a nationwide effort to give foster youth the education, mentorship, and opportunities they deserve.

About AGCF

AGCF is a U.S.-based luxury accessories brand blending heritage-inspired design with a mission to protect and empower children. Founded by Alexandra Gucci Zarini, AGCF donates 20% of its profits to related causes and stands as a model for purpose-driven luxury. AGCF has built a reputation for creating sophisticated and enduring pieces that combine ethical artisanal craftsmanship with contemporary vision.

Alexandra's own childhood story drives her personal commitment to protecting children has shaped her vision of building a brand that transcends exquisite luxury fashion, championing meaningful social change.

The Unity Bag retails for $2,800 and is available now at AGCF.com and the AGCF Boutique at 479 North Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills.

