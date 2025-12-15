AGCF ANNOUNCES THE UNITY BAG 2025 FIRST EDITION IS SOLD OUT Starting Today The 2026 Limited Edition Unity Bag Will Be Available for Pre-Order

Alexandra Gucci Zarini "We are humbled and moved by the overwhelming response and love we have received. The Unity Bag was created as a quiet tribute to Fostering the Future and as a message of hope. It is the greatest honor that so many of you have chosen to carry that message forward." Post this

Designed by Alexandra Gucci Zarini for Fostering the Future, the Unity Bag is a strictly limited annual release, distinguished by a gold oval plaque, hand-stitched into the interior and engraved with its unique edition number and edition year — a quiet hallmark of authenticity and lasting collectability. AGCF honors meticulous, time-intensive artisanal craftsmanship that defines every Unity Bag — an unhurried process that honors the time it takes to make each one truly special.

AGCF has today opened a pre-order waitlist for the 2026 Limited Edition with an expected first shipment date in April 2026. Timely pre-order is encouraged to avoid disappointment.

20 % of every Unity Bag will continue to directly support Fostering the Future, delivering scholarships and life-changing opportunities to foster youth.

The Unity Bag retails for $2,800 and is available at AGCF.com and at AGCF's Flagship Boutique at 479 North Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills.

About Fostering the Future

Fostering the Future, launched by Melania Trump in 2021, provides vital scholarships and educational pathways that help foster youth achieve job security, workforce readiness, and lasting financial independence.

Children in and aging out of foster care are among the most vulnerable in our society. Just 3 % go on to earn a college degree, many experience homelessness after ageing out of the system, and only half secure gainful employment by age 24. These numbers are not just statistics — they are young lives waiting to be changed.

Her tireless efforts culminated in President Trump's signing of the Fostering the Future Executive Order on November 13, 2025—placing her at the forefront of a nationwide effort to give foster youth the education, mentorship, and opportunities they deserve.

About AGCF

AGCF is a U.S.-based luxury accessories brand blending heritage-inspired design with a mission to protect and empower children. Founded by Alexandra Gucci Zarini, AGCF donates 20% of its profits to related causes and stands as a model for purpose-driven luxury. AGCF has built a reputation for creating sophisticated and enduring pieces that combine ethical artisanal craftsmanship with contemporary vision.

Alexandra's own childhood story drives her personal commitment to protecting children has shaped her vision of building a brand that transcends exquisite luxury fashion, championing meaningful social change.

