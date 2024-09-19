Age Safe® America Observes National Falls Prevention Awareness Month

Fall prevention isn't glamorous. It's not a cure for cancer or a mission to Mars. But it's a practical way to improve millions of lives. Post this

In 2017, Age Safe America first declared "Grab Bars are the New Seat Belts", and today the company is just as fervent about the use of this simple solution to help reduce falls and protect life. "By taking the simple action of installing grab bars, Americans can significantly reduce trauma-related hospital admissions among older adults, and the skyrocketing cost of fall-related injuries", said Steven Bailey, Managing Director of Age Safe America, LLC. The first Grab Bars campaign coincided with the launch of their evidence-based Senior Home Safety Specialist®(SHSS) certification, and last year introduced their Grab Bar Training.

Today basic bathroom accessories such toilet paper dispensers and towel racks have been redesigned with ADA compliant weight capabilities. Grab bars prevent falls and potential injuries by allowing a person to "grab" them during an emergency or in case of dizziness or loss of balance. Getting up and down from the toilet seat or in and out of the shower can be a challenge when age, balance, strength or a disability are an issue. The fact is most homes have never had a comprehensive home safety assessment. "Many people resist these changes. They may see them as admitting defeat or ruining the look of their home. This is where awareness comes in. We need to reframe these modifications. They're not about getting old; they're about staying independent. They're a way to keep living in the home you love", stated Fritzi Gros-Daillon, Director of Education for Age Safe America.

Age Safe America is joined by education partners, associations, franchise networks, healthcare organizations, and care providers including occupational therapists, physical therapists, kinesiotherapists, aging life care managers, CSA's, nurses, gerontologists, case managers, social workers, client care coordinators, and first responders. Along with certified handyman services, remodelers, mobility/accessibility providers, safety advisors, home inspectors, designers, organizers, and a myriad of other services providers; all echoing this very important message. All with a shared commitment to improving the lives of older adults through fall prevention awareness, and mitigation of risk factors for clients.

Senior Home Safety Specialist® certified and screened providers are out there every day helping families assess and secure their homes with quality safety and mobility services. Some of these include Mobility Plus®, Mr. Handyman®, TruBlue® Ally, House Doctors®, Close the Gap in Senior Care "Grab the Bars" initiative, and Meals on Wheels America and their "Helping Homebound Heroes" program, providing home assessments, repairs and modifications for aging veterans with support from The Home Depot Foundation.

As Kathy Cameron, Senior Director of NCOA's Center for Healthy Aging reminds everyone, "Although falls and fall-related injuries happen more frequently with age, it is vital to be proactive, learn more and implement the ideas!". The NCOA offers a valuable resource known as the Falls Free Checkup™, an online checklist designed to help individuals assess their risk of falling and discover effective strategies to reduce the risk, and a great toolkit for professionals and organizations.

"Fall prevention isn't glamorous. It's not a cure for cancer or a mission to Mars. But it's a practical way to improve millions of lives. It's about helping people age with dignity in the homes they've chosen. And that's worth a month of anyone's attention", added Fritzi.

