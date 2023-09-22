Age Safe® America Promotes Falls Prevention Awareness with NCOA

Age Safe America, LLC a leading training, membership and services organization dedicated to raising awareness of solutions for home safety and falls prevention among older adults, is proud to participate in Falls Prevention Week 2023

SARASOTA, Fla., Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Falls Prevention Week 2023, takes place from September 18 to September 22, yet is generally acknowledged throughout the month. This annual event serves as a critical opportunity to educate and empower individuals to take the steps to prevent falls, enhance safety, and improve the quality of life for seniors across the nation. The message is don't let falls go unnoticed or untreated. Together, we can make a significant impact in preventing falls among older adults, improving their safety, and enhancing their overall quality of life.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC): Falls are the leading cause of fatal injury and the most common cause of nonfatal trauma-related hospital admissions among older adults. Falls can lead to serious injuries such as hip fractures. Every 11 seconds, an older adult is treated in the emergency room for a fall; every 19 minutes, an older adult dies from a fall. Falls account for 25% of all hospital admissions, and 40% of all nursing home admissions.

To support this initiative, Age Safe® America is partnering with the National Council on Aging (NCOA), a trusted organization with a shared commitment to improving the lives of older adults. As Kathy Cameron, Senior Director of NCOA's Center for Healthy Aging reminds everyone – "Although falls and fall-related injuries happen more frequently with age, it is vital to be proactive, learn more and implement the ideas!". NCOA offers a valuable resource known as the "Falls Free Checkup™", an online checklist designed to help individuals assess their risk of falling and discover effective strategies to reduce the risk.

Falls Free Checkup™ is an easy to use online tool for assessing your personal risk of falling, with personalized recommendations and tips to reduce fall risks, and access to valuable resources and information on falls prevention. Visit the National Council on Aging's "Falls Free Checkup™" at https://www.ncoa.org/age-well-planner/assessment/falls-free-checkup and Toolkit: https://www.ncoa.org/page/falls-prevention-awareness-week-toolkit

Age Safe America's mission is to empower seniors, caregivers, healthcare professionals, associations, governmental agencies, entrepreneurs, non-profits and other innovative organizations to create safe and accessible living environments to prevent falls and promote healthy aging for seniors. "Falls Prevention Week aligns perfectly with our mission and offers an ideal platform to emphasize the importance of fall prevention and home safety for seniors, their families and caregivers", stated Fritzi Gros-Daillon, Director of Education and Advocacy for Age Safe America, LLC

Age Safe® America is dedicated to helping seniors live safely and stay independent in their homes. They provide evidence-based training, consulting, product reviews, tools, resources and support to businesses and professionals serving our aging demographic; along with training and services specific to seniors, their adult children, and the invisible army of family caregivers.

The National Council on Aging is a trusted national leader working to ensure that every person can age well. NCOA empowers individuals with the knowledge and tools they need to make choices for their health and financial security.

