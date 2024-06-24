AgeComfort.com Partners with Northshore Care Supply to Expand Distribution in the USA

"We are incredibly excited about this partnership with Northshore Care Supply," said Hanif Balolia, President of AgeComfort.com. Post this

"We are incredibly excited about this partnership with Northshore Care Supply," said Hanif Balolia, President of AgeComfort.com. "Their extensive distribution network and commitment to quality align perfectly with our values. This collaboration will allow us to meet the growing demand for Forsite Health adult diapers in the US, providing more people with the premium incontinence solutions they need."

Northshore Care Supply, known for its exceptional service and wide-reaching distribution capabilities, will play a pivotal role in bringing Forsite Health products to a broader audience. The partnership leverages Northshore's expertise and infrastructure to ensure seamless distribution and availability of Forsite Health diapers throughout the United States.

"We are delighted to partner with AgeComfort.com and introduce Forsite Health adult diapers to our distribution network," said Adam Greenberg, Founder and President of Northshore Care Supply.

This partnership not only signifies a major advancement for Forsite Health but also reinforces Northshore Care Supply's commitment to delivering top-tier incontinence solutions to its customers. Together, AgeComfort.com and Northshore Care Supply are poised to make a substantial impact in the adult diaper market, enhancing the quality of life for countless individuals across the USA.

For more information about Forsite Health and its premium line of adult diapers, please visit www.agecomfort.com or check out the Forsite Line of products on Northshore's website here https://www.northshorecare.com/search-products?q=forsite&fh=true

About AgeComfort.com

AgeComfort.com is a leading online retailer of premium healthcare products, specializing in incontinence solutions, mobility aids, and home healthcare essentials. Established in 2009 by Hanif Balolia, AgeComfort.com is ommitted to improving the quality of life for its customers. AgeComfort.com offers a wide range of products designed to meet the diverse needs of individuals seeking reliable and high-quality healthcare solutions.

About Northshore Care Supply

Northshore Care Supply is a premier supplier of high-absorbency incontinence products and adult diapers in the United States. With a dedication to exceptional customer service and a comprehensive distribution network, Northshore Care Supply is committed to providing top-quality products that enhance the well-being and comfort of its customers.

Media Contact:

Hanif Balolia

President, AgeComfort.com

1-800-520-3259

[email protected]

SOURCE AgeComfort.com