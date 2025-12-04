Agee Clymer Mitchell & Portman Honors Jackson Legal Assistant Dolly Cardiff for Nearly 50 Years of Dedicated Service to Injured Ohio Workers

Agee Clymer Mitchell & Portman celebrates longtime Legal Assistant Dolly Cardiff for 19 years with the firm and nearly 50 years helping injured workers in southern Ohio. Known for her compassion, adaptability, and commitment to the Jackson community, Dolly continues to serve clients in person, by phone, and online.
JACKSON, Ohio, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Ohio law firm of Agee Clymer Mitchell & Portman proudly recognizes Dolly Cardiff, Legal Assistant in our Jackson, Ohio Office for her extraordinary career spanning nearly five decades in the workers' compensation field, including 19 years of service with Agee Clymer Mitchell & Portman.
Known for her warmth, professionalism and commitment to helping local families, Dolly has been a cornerstone of the Jackson office. From the days of typewriters to today's digital case management systems, she has embraced every new technology while maintaining what clients value most genuine care and a human touch.
Dolly has helped generations of southern Ohio workers navigate the complexities of the Ohio Bureau of Workers' Compensation system. Even as technology has changed the way legal teams operate, she has kept her focus on people first.
After the pandemic, Dolly and the Agee Clymer team reaffirmed their commitment to serving clients through every channel, in the Jackson Ohio Office, over the phone, through the website, or via Zoom. Giving injured workers the flexibility to get help in whatever way works best for them.
Her dedication reflects both her personal values and the firm's long-standing commitment to the Jackson community and the people of southern Ohio.
For nearly 50 years, Dolly has made an immeasurable impact on both her colleagues and the community. She is a true example of what it means to be Jackson Strong.
