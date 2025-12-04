Agee Clymer Mitchell & Portman Honors Jackson Legal Assistant Dolly Cardiff for Nearly 50 Years of Dedicated Service to Injured Ohio Workers

"Dolly represents the heart of what makes Jackson special. She's learned every new system and technology that's come along, but she never lets it replace her personal connection with clients." — C. Russell Canestraro, Partner, Agee Clymer Mitchell & Portman Post this

Dolly has helped generations of southern Ohio workers navigate the complexities of the Ohio Bureau of Workers' Compensation system. Even as technology has changed the way legal teams operate, she has kept her focus on people first.

After the pandemic, Dolly and the Agee Clymer team reaffirmed their commitment to serving clients through every channel, in the Jackson Ohio Office, over the phone, through the website, or via Zoom. Giving injured workers the flexibility to get help in whatever way works best for them.

Her dedication reflects both her personal values and the firm's long-standing commitment to the Jackson community and the people of southern Ohio.

For nearly 50 years, Dolly has made an immeasurable impact on both her colleagues and the community. She is a true example of what it means to be Jackson Strong.

Media Contact

Mark Adams, Agee Clymer Mitchell & Portman, 1 614-221-3318, [email protected], https://www.ageeclymer.com/

SOURCE Agee Clymer Mitchell & Portman