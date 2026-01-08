Agee Clymer Mitchell & Portman Managing Partner Greg Mitchell Honored by Central Ohio Association for Justice (COAJ)

"Serving the COAJ has been one of the most rewarding professional experiences of my career. The work the organization does matters, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to continue contributing to its mission." Post this

Greg began his service to COAJ in June 2014 as Social Security Law Chair, a role he held through May 2017. In June 2016, he joined the COAJ Board of Directors, later serving as Treasurer, Vice President, and ultimately President in June 2020.

In addition to his executive leadership roles, Greg assumed the position of Sponsorships Chair in June 2016, when the role was created to strengthen non-dues revenue and support the organization's long-term sustainability. Although he was eligible to conclude his Board service in May 2022 after serving as Immediate Past President, Greg continues to serve COAJ today as Sponsorships Chair.

"Greg's leadership within COAJ reflects the same values he brings to Agee Clymer every day, commitment, service, and integrity," said representatives of Agee Clymer Mitchell & Portman.

"Serving COAJ has been one of the most rewarding professional experiences of my career," Mitchell said. "The work the organization does matters, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to continue contributing to its mission."

The Ohio Law Firm of Agee Clymer Mitchell & Portman is proud to support leadership and service within professional organizations that advance justice, advocacy, and community impact across Ohio.

For more information about Agee Clymer Mitchell & Portman, visit https://www.ageeclymer.com.

To learn more about the Central Ohio Association for Justice, visit https://coaj.org.

Media Contact

Mark Adams, Agee Clymer Mitchell & Portman, 1 614-221-3318, [email protected], https://www.ageeclymer.com/

LinkedIn

SOURCE Agee Clymer Mitchell & Portman