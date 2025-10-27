Agee, Clymer, Mitchell & Portman Welcomes Attorney Stephen Comer, Expanding Its Legacy of Serving Injured Workers and Individuals Across Ohio

The respected & experienced Ohio law firm continues to strengthen its team with the addition of Attorney Stephen Comer, reinforcing its commitment to helping clients with workers' compensation, personal injury, employment law, and Social Security disability cases throughout Central and Southern Ohio.
COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Agee, Clymer, Mitchell & Portman, one of Central Ohio's most respected law firms representing injured workers and individuals across the state, proudly announces the addition of Attorney Stephen Comer to its team. Stephen brings a strong commitment to client advocacy and a deep understanding of Ohio workers' compensation law. His dedication to helping individuals navigate complex legal systems aligns perfectly with Agee Clymer's mission providing compassionate, comprehensive legal services to injured workers, employees, and individuals throughout Ohio.
"Stephen's energy, professionalism, and client-first mindset make him an outstanding addition to our firm, He represents the next generation of attorneys who will continue our long tradition of fighting for the rights of working people across Ohio." said Managing Partner Greg Mitchell.
Trusted Experience. Comprehensive Legal Representation.
With offices throughout Central and Southern Ohio, Agee, Clymer, Mitchell & Portman offers a wide range of legal services including:
- Workers' Compensation – Helping injured workers secure benefits and medical coverage through the Ohio Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC).
- Personal Injury – Representing victims of car accidents, slip and fall injuries, and catastrophic accidents.
- Social Security Disability (SSD & SSI) – Guiding individuals through initial claims and appeals to secure the benefits they deserve.
- Employment Law – Advocating for employees in cases of discrimination, wrongful termination, and hostile work environments.
- State Disability and Veterans' Benefits – Supporting those facing complex claims before state and federal agencies.
For over 40 years, Agee Clymer has built its reputation on integrity, hard work, and results by standing up for Ohioans when they need it most. The addition of Stephen Comer underscores the firm's continued commitment to offering skilled, personalized legal representation for every client.
About Agee, Clymer, Mitchell & Portman
Agee, Clymer, Mitchell & Portman is an Ohio-based law firm dedicated to protecting the rights of injured workers and individuals statewide. With decades of combined legal experience, the firm handles workers' compensation, personal injury, employment law, Social Security disability, and state disability claims, ensuring that every client receives experienced counsel and compassionate advocacy.
For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit www.ageeclymer.com or call (614) 221-3318.
Media Contact
Bob Hetzel, Agee Clymer Mitchell & Portman, 1 614-221-3318, [email protected], https://www.ageeclymer.com/
SOURCE Agee Clymer Mitchell & Portman
Share this article