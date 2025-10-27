Agee, Clymer, Mitchell & Portman Welcomes Attorney Stephen Comer, Expanding Its Legacy of Serving Injured Workers and Individuals Across Ohio

"Our team continues to grow with attorneys who not only know the law but genuinely care about the people behind every case. Stephen's addition reinforces our promise to provide trusted, experienced, and compassionate representation across Ohio." — Agee, Clymer, Mitchell & Portman Leadership Team Post this

Trusted Experience. Comprehensive Legal Representation.

With offices throughout Central and Southern Ohio, Agee, Clymer, Mitchell & Portman offers a wide range of legal services including:

Workers' Compensation – Helping injured workers secure benefits and medical coverage through the Ohio Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC).

Personal Injury – Representing victims of car accidents, slip and fall injuries, and catastrophic accidents.

Social Security Disability (SSD & SSI) – Guiding individuals through initial claims and appeals to secure the benefits they deserve.

Employment Law – Advocating for employees in cases of discrimination, wrongful termination, and hostile work environments.

State Disability and Veterans' Benefits – Supporting those facing complex claims before state and federal agencies.

For over 40 years, Agee Clymer has built its reputation on integrity, hard work, and results by standing up for Ohioans when they need it most. The addition of Stephen Comer underscores the firm's continued commitment to offering skilled, personalized legal representation for every client.

About Agee, Clymer, Mitchell & Portman

Agee, Clymer, Mitchell & Portman is an Ohio-based law firm dedicated to protecting the rights of injured workers and individuals statewide. With decades of combined legal experience, the firm handles workers' compensation, personal injury, employment law, Social Security disability, and state disability claims, ensuring that every client receives experienced counsel and compassionate advocacy.

For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit www.ageeclymer.com or call (614) 221-3318.

