Ageless Aesthetics to Open Third Central Indiana Location in Fishers, Building on 2026 Aesthetic Everything® Awards Recognition

"Our patients want results that look natural and last, and they want to walk into a place that feels welcoming. That's what we've tried to build in every location, and Fishers will be no different." Post this

"Opening in Fishers is about bringing our team, our approach, and our sense of community to a part of central Indiana where we've had strong interest for a while," said Shelley Clayton, FNP-C, founder of Ageless Aesthetics. "Our patients want results that look natural and last, and they want to walk into a place that feels welcoming. That's what we've tried to build in every location, and Fishers will be no different."

The Fishers expansion follows a season of visible community engagement for Ageless Aesthetics. Earlier this year, the practice partnered with a local radio station on a donation drive benefiting I Support the Girls, a national nonprofit that provides bras and menstrual hygiene products to women and girls in need. The drive collected 833 bras and 3,699 menstrual products, and the Ageless team celebrated the community's response with a party at the practice.

Ageless Aesthetics has also recently expanded payment options for patients, now accepting HSA and FSA cards endorsed by major credit card networks. The change opens the practice's medical aesthetic and wellness services to a broader group of patients whose employer benefits can now be applied to qualifying treatments.

Founded and led by Shelley Clayton, FNP-C, Ageless Aesthetics offers a comprehensive menu of medical aesthetic services, including neurotoxin injections (Botox, Dysport, Xeomin, Jeuveau), dermal fillers and biostimulators, PDO threads, fractional CO2 laser, RF microneedling, IPL photofacial, Sofwave skin tightening, medical-grade facials, chemical peels, and medically supervised weight loss. In addition to Top Medical Spa, Clayton and members of her team were recognized across multiple categories at the 2026 Aesthetic Everything® Awards, including Top Aesthetic Nurse Practitioner, Top Aesthetic Injector, Top Aesthetic Office Staff, Top Aesthetician, and Top Women Business Owners.

For more information, to explore services, or to schedule a consultation, visit https://agelessindy.com or call the practice directly at (317) 855-9100.

Media Contact

Shelley Clayton, FNP-C, Medstar Media, 1 317-855-9100, [email protected], https://agelessindy.com/

SOURCE Ageless Aesthetics