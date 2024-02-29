Ageless Innovation Announces The Continuation of Impactful "Reach Out and Play" Program in 2024; AARP Signs on as Title Sponsor for Campaign's Sophomore Year

In 2023, we received overwhelmingly positive feedback from program participants across the nation. Seeing that palpable joy across so many faces and hearing hundreds of testimonials expressing feelings of hope and happiness, is what's fueling this campaign and propelling us into an exciting year two. Post this

"In 2023, we received overwhelmingly positive feedback from program participants across the nation, most notably from older adults, but also from their family members and caregivers that were noticing significant positive changes in their loved ones as the result of attending an event," said Ted Fischer, CEO and Co-Founder of Ageless Innovation. "Seeing that palpable joy across so many faces, and hearing hundreds of testimonials expressing feelings of hope and happiness, is what's fueling this campaign and propelling us into an exciting year two."

With dozens of events already on the docket for 2024, and hundreds more on the horizon, the teams at Ageless Innovation and AARP will continue to work alongside state leaders and organizations across the aging industry to organize meaningful play experiences that rally older adults and their loved ones to come together nationwide. Reach Out and Play events will occur on an ongoing cadence throughout the year with a large concentration taking place in the fall/ winter, in line with Grandparents Day in September and throughout the holiday season.

"The New York State Office for the Aging and our local partners hosted more than 100 events in 2023 throughout New York State, and we plan to continue the momentum and expand upon that number in 2024," said Greg Olsen, Acting Director of the New York State Office for the Aging. "I had the pleasure of attending many of 2023's events, and to see the true happiness and connections attendees are making across generations is really incredible."

"Meaningful partnerships with thought leaders and trailblazers at organizations such as AARP, New York State Office for the Aging, and many more have allowed us to engage and positively impact an unprecedented number of older adults," said Jim Murphy Senior Vice President of Healthcare at Ageless Innovation. "In year two, we look forward to onboarding even more impactful partners to ensure older adults across the country have access to playful events in their local communities as often as possible."

"We applaud Ageless Innovation for their commitment to delivering joy and fun to an often underserved community, and together, we look forward to yet another year of bringing people of all ages together through the universal language of play," said Heather Nawrocki, VP of Fun and Fulfillment at AARP.

Many of the Reach Out and Play board game events, which have been described as "fantastic", "a lot of fun", and "filled with laughter," will highlight three board games from the Joy for All portfolio, including Scrabble Bingo, Trivial Pursuit Generations, and Game of Life Generations. The games, which launched in 2023 in partnership with Hasbro, have been reimagined to better suit the needs of the older adult community; features include larger fonts and intergenerational gameplay and storylines. In 2024, Ageless Innovation anticipates adding more game titles to its portfolio, expanding its licensed partnership with Hasbro to continue launching innovative, reimagined games for their audience.

Interested in hosting an event? From senior centers to faith-based settings to libraries to family living rooms and kitchen tables, anyone can host a Reach Out and Play Game Night!

For additional information on the power of play visit AgelessInnovation.com; and learn more about the Joy for All™ Board Games and other solutions for older adults

