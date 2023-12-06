Ageless Innovation Names Chief Marketing Officer, Appoints New Hires to Mark Milestone Year and Expand Team of Aging Experts

"At Ageless Innovation, we have built a team of best-in-class leaders in the aging market. I'm excited about the impact that our work has had and certain that our continued expansion into our next chapter will be fueled by the unique perspectives and unparalleled expertise held by our growing team." Post this

As co-founder, Meghan Gamboa has played an instrumental role in the development and growth of Ageless Innovation since its inception in 2018, most recently serving as SVP of Marketing and Retail Sales. Prior to co-launching Ageless Innovation with CEO, Ted Fischer and COO, Andrew Jeas, Gamboa spent 15 years on the marketing team at toy and game titan, Hasbro. In her most recent post of SVP of Marketing and Retail Sales at Ageless Innovation, Gamboa has leveraged her expertise to help launch and market several award-winning products and initiatives that aim to deliver joy and fun across generations, particularly older adults experiencing social isolation and forms of cognitive decline. Effective today, she will assume the role of Chief Marketing Officer, where she will focus her efforts on developing and executing creative and impactful marketing plans across the company.

"During my 5-year tenure at Ageless Innovation, I have seen firsthand the magnitude of impact that our products and programs have on aging loved ones, and I'm honored to keep playing a role in enhancing the lives of older adults and their families across the globe, now as Chief Marketing Officer," said Meghan Gamboa.

Bolstering the expertise of the Ageless Innovation leadership team in the role of Vice President of Retail, Celica Costantino joins as a seasoned sales expert with over two decades of experience in the consumer product goods industry. In her new role, she will oversee the company's retail strategy, partnerships and global growth. Most recently Costantino served as Senior National Sales Manager at Funko, LLC, the billion-dollar pop culture lifestyle brand whose products include plush and board games. Throughout her career leading sales at major toy and game companies, including Hasbro where she worked with the Joy for All team, Costantino has been a proven leader and brings a distinct understanding of consumer needs, passion for creating engaging experiences through the power of play, and deep understanding of the evolving retail landscape.

"I'm joining Ageless Innovation at a pivotal time for the company, with more than twenty years of retail experience, I'm ready to adapt to the older adult market," said Costantino. "Ageless Innovation and its Joy for All initiatives stem inspiring results, and contain unlimited potential, and I look forward to ushering further growth alongside the team."

Newly appointed to the role of Sr. Director of Healthcare, Khadijah Lewis, is a seasoned healthcare professional with over a decade of experience across home care, business development, operations, and product development. Lewis brings a unique blend of strategic thinking and a passion for staying ahead of industry trends and technological advancements and is driven by a profound commitment to improving the quality of life for older adults. Lewis will report directly to Jim Murphy, SVP of Healthcare.

"At Ageless Innovation, we have built a team of best-in-class leaders in the aging market," said Ted Fischer, Co-founder and CEO of Ageless Innovation. "I am excited about the impact that our work has had, and certain that our continued expansion into our next chapter will be fueled by the unique perspectives and unparalleled expertise held by our growing team."

