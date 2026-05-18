Agency Evolves From Splendor Design Group to Simply: Splendor

"Today, we're a human-led, AI-guided agency that blends intelligent thinking, exceptional craft, and emerging technology to help our clients grow with purpose. This change ensures our name finally reflects how we actually operate and where we're headed." — Adam Taylor, Founder & CEO Post this

"We're creatives at heart. But for years, we've delivered much more than amazing design work," said Adam Taylor, Founder & CEO. "What began as a stable of designers has expanded into a multidisciplinary team of strategists, writers, developers, and marketers. Today, we're a human-led, AI-guided agency that blends intelligent thinking, exceptional craft, and emerging technology to help our clients grow with purpose. This change ensures our name finally reflects how we actually operate and where we're headed."

The rebrand is also a reflection of the agency's creative philosophy. "Our mantra has always been 'Be Bold or Be Forgotten,'" said Jay Sharfstein, Executive Creative Director & Partner. "That's not just about standout creative. It's about helping clients see their business differently, sharpening strategy and messaging, and building integrated systems that drive real results at the top of the funnel."

That mindset is reinforced by the experience of the leadership team. "One of the things that sets us apart is the caliber of leadership we've built here," said Chris Brignola, Executive Creative Director & Partner. "Collectively, our team brings decades of New York City agency experience. That perspective raises the bar for everything we do and ensures our clients benefit from thinking shaped at the highest levels of branding, strategy, and creative."

The decision to simplify the name underscores more than a visual or cosmetic change. It positions Splendor to continue building long-term client partnerships while pursuing larger, more complex opportunities across industries including higher education, commercial real estate, manufacturing, technology, and professional services.

https://splendordesign.com/

About Splendor

Rooted in the principles of design, Splendor is a full-service branding, web, and marketing agency that uses bold ideas, intelligent strategy, and emerging technology to build business growth systems for B2B clients.

Media Contact

Adam Taylor, Splendor, 1 7322951551, [email protected], splendordesign.com

SOURCE Splendor