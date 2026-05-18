Agency Evolves From Splendor Design Group to Simply: Splendor

Splendor has rebranded from Splendor Design Group to simply Splendor, reflecting the agency's evolution into a full-service branding, web, and marketing partner. The announcement comes as the agency celebrates 25 years in business, continued team growth, a renovated office, and more than 300 creative and design awards. Leadership says the change better represents the company's multidisciplinary approach, combining strategy, creative expertise, and emerging technology to help clients grow.
RED BANK, N.J., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Splendor, a creative agency known for bold ideas and transformative work, today announced that it has officially dropped "Design Group" from its name. The change reflects not just a new name, but a fundamental evolution in how the agency works and delivers value to clients.
Consistently recognized as one of New Jersey's top agencies, Splendor marks this moment alongside several major milestones, including its 25th anniversary, a newly renovated office, an expanding team of nearly 20 employees, and a lifetime achievement of more than 300 creative and design awards. The shift to simply Splendor reflects the agency's decades-long progression from a world-class, design-focused studio into a full-service partner for branding, web, and marketing, serving clients across the U.S. and globally.
"We're creatives at heart. But for years, we've delivered much more than amazing design work," said Adam Taylor, Founder & CEO. "What began as a stable of designers has expanded into a multidisciplinary team of strategists, writers, developers, and marketers. Today, we're a human-led, AI-guided agency that blends intelligent thinking, exceptional craft, and emerging technology to help our clients grow with purpose. This change ensures our name finally reflects how we actually operate and where we're headed."
The rebrand is also a reflection of the agency's creative philosophy. "Our mantra has always been 'Be Bold or Be Forgotten,'" said Jay Sharfstein, Executive Creative Director & Partner. "That's not just about standout creative. It's about helping clients see their business differently, sharpening strategy and messaging, and building integrated systems that drive real results at the top of the funnel."
That mindset is reinforced by the experience of the leadership team. "One of the things that sets us apart is the caliber of leadership we've built here," said Chris Brignola, Executive Creative Director & Partner. "Collectively, our team brings decades of New York City agency experience. That perspective raises the bar for everything we do and ensures our clients benefit from thinking shaped at the highest levels of branding, strategy, and creative."
The decision to simplify the name underscores more than a visual or cosmetic change. It positions Splendor to continue building long-term client partnerships while pursuing larger, more complex opportunities across industries including higher education, commercial real estate, manufacturing, technology, and professional services.
About Splendor
Rooted in the principles of design, Splendor is a full-service branding, web, and marketing agency that uses bold ideas, intelligent strategy, and emerging technology to build business growth systems for B2B clients.
Media Contact
Adam Taylor, Splendor, 1 7322951551, [email protected], splendordesign.com
SOURCE Splendor
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