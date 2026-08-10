Agency Mania Solutions and WFA Renew Global Strategic Partnership, Expanding Commitment to Stronger Brand-Agency Relationships

Building on a landmark first year of joint research, thought leadership, and member education, the two organizations deepen their alliance to help global advertisers unlock greater value from their agency partnerships.

BELLEVUE, Wash., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Agency Mania Solutions (AMS), the industry's leading provider of partnership management software, and the World Federation of Advertisers (WFA) today announced the renewal of their Global Strategic Partnership for a second year — anchored by the upcoming release of a joint research study on global agency remuneration practices. Findings from the WFA–Agency Mania Global Research: How Brands Define, Scope and Reward Agency Work will be unveiled at WFA Forum Connect in New York City on September 29, 2026.

A Landmark First Year

Since the partnership's launch in 2025, AMS and WFA have delivered meaningful value to WFA members through a program of joint research, advisory engagement, and educational initiatives:

Joint Research: AMS and WFA co-authored the WFA–Agency Mania Global Research: How Brands Define, Scope and Reward Agency Work. The survey explores how leading global brands brief, compensate, and evaluate their agencies across 10 critical dimensions, including primary remuneration models, the impact of AI on commercial structures, performance-based pay, payment terms, budget-setting, and briefing and scope management. AMS Co-Founder and Principal, Bruno Gralpois presented preliminary findings on stage at WFA's Global Marketer Week in Stockholm in April 2026, with full results set to be unveiled at WFA Forum Connect in New York City on September 29, 2026.

Member Education: AMS Co-Founder and Principal Bruno Gralpois delivered multiple educational webinars to WFA members as part of the Agency Round-Up series in 2025, sharing practical guidance on agency benchmarking, partnership strategy, and relationship management best practices.

On-Demand Expertise: Throughout the year, Gralpois provided direct advisory insight to WFA members navigating complex questions around agency benchmarking, partnership structures, and remuneration — bringing real-world expertise to issues members face in their day-to-day operations.

"Strong partnerships don't happen by accident — they require alignment, shared purpose, and a willingness to do the hard work together. Our collaboration with WFA embodies exactly that. In year one, we moved beyond the typical partnership model to co-create real thought leadership and education for members. That's the standard we intend to keep."

— Bruno Gralpois, Co-Founder and Principal, Agency Mania Solutions

Looking Ahead: Year Two

In its second year, the partnership will continue to deepen its focus on thought leadership, knowledge exchange, and member engagement, with the upcoming release of the joint remuneration research serving as a cornerstone initiative. AMS will remain an active presence across WFA forums, webinars, and strategic initiatives, providing members with access to expertise and tools that help them build stronger, more accountable agency relationships.

"We're delighted to continue our strategic partnership with Bruno and the team at Agency Mania Solutions for another exciting year.

Well-managed agency relationships can bring a real competitive edge to brands, with agencies acting as extensions of their own marketing teams and providing access to complementary superpowers. Our latest joint work on How brands define, scope and reward agency work is designed to help WFA members unlock that potential.

We're excited to have Bruno unveil the full findings to our community at WFA Forum Connect in New York this September and, throughout the coming year, help WFA members explore what the insights mean in practice, how they may apply them meaningfully within their own organizations, and how they can strengthen their position as clients of choice."

- Laura Forcetti, Director Marketing Services Asia-Pacific and Global Sourcing

About Agency Mania Solutions

Agency Mania Solutions (AMS) is a Seattle-based software company dedicated to transforming the way global brands get the most value from their agency partnerships. As the industry leader in customizable Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions, AMS offers tailored software that evolves with your business needs. With an unmatched depth of client and agency experience, AMS provides insights and best practices gleaned from years of expertise on both sides of the relationship. For more information, visit www.agencymania.com

About the World Federation of Advertisers (WFA)

WFA is the only global network for senior client-side marketers and the voice of marketers worldwide, championing more effective and sustainable marketing communications since 1953. WFA represents over 150 of the world's biggest brands and more than 60 national advertiser associations on five continents. Together, this voluntary peer-to-peer network of 12,000+ of the world's best marketers — from Chief Marketing Officers to media, sourcing, and insights specialists — offers a unique source of expertise, inspiration, and leadership. WFA represents 90% of global marketing communications spend, roughly US $900 billion per year. For more information, visit wfanet.org

Follow Agency Mania Solutions on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/agency-mania-solutions

Follow Bruno Gralpois on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/brunogralpois

Media Contact

Carley Newman, Agency Mania Solutions, 1 7324393144, [email protected], https://agencymania.com/

SOURCE Agency Mania Solutions