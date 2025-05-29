Agency Mania Solutions Announces New AI Capabilities Within EvaluationDeliver™ Platform

"After months of close collaboration and prototyping with several of our forward-thinking clients, we're proud to unveil our latest AI-powered features—battle-tested, refined, and ready for prime time," said Bruno Gralpois, Co-Founder and Principal at Agency Mania Solutions. Post this

"After months of close collaboration and prototyping with several of our forward-thinking clients, we're proud to unveil our latest AI-powered features—battle-tested, refined, and ready for prime time," said Bruno Gralpois, Co-Founder and Principal at Agency Mania Solutions. "These innovations are not just theoretical; they've been shaped in real-world environments to deliver immediate impact."

This new wave of AI functionality represents a meaningful evolution of how AMS clients experience and act on performance data. The enhanced AI capabilities within EvaluationDeliver enable the world's largest brands to gain deeper, more actionable insights faster than ever before, so they unlock greater value from these strategic partnerships.

"By automating and enriching key aspects of the evaluation process, we empower marketing teams to act with greater speed, accuracy, and confidence," said Gralpois. "These advancements continue to build on our core mission: to help brands unlock the full potential of their agency relationships."

New EvaluationDeliver Capabilities Include:

AI-Powered Evaluation Dashboard: The intuitive, custom-built dashboard combines data-driven metrics and open-ended comments with AI-powered summaries and analysis, making performance trends easier to digest and share across teams.

AI Assistant: An integral part of the Evaluation Dashboard, this conversational chatbot helps users navigate evaluation results, surface key themes, and uncover insights—no spreadsheets required.

AI-Powered Report Exporter: This self-serve tool instantly converts survey data into pre-templated, presentation-ready PowerPoint reports, using AI to summarize feedback and highlight key metrics—ideal for affordable, high-volume reporting.

AI-Powered Insight Reports: A managed service that blends AI-generated analysis with expert human interpretation to deliver superior reports that are flexible, editable and presentation-ready.

By reducing time to insight and enhancing visibility across agency relationships, these capabilities position organizations to drive more agile, informed decision-making at scale.

EvaluationDeliver's innovative AI capabilities are available now to both new and existing AMS clients. For more information, visit agencymania.com/solutions/evaluationdeliver or contact us at i[email protected].

About Agency Mania Solutions

Managing partnerships is hard—we make it easier! Agency Mania Solutions (AMS) is a Seattle-area software company dedicated to transforming the way global brands get the most value from their agency partnerships. As the industry leader in customizable Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions, we understand the complexities of modern marketing landscapes and offer tailored software that evolves with your business needs.

With AMS, brands gain access to unbiased software solutions that are built to their exact specifications. Our team works closely with clients to identify the most impactful features and modules, ensuring maximum value and efficiency through the partnership lifecycle. Our unmatched client–agency experience sets us apart, providing insights and best practices gleaned from years on both sides of the relationship.

AMS offers a suite of cutting-edge solutions designed to streamline every aspect of agency management. For more information, visit agencymania.com.

