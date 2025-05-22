Agency Mania Solutions becomes WFA's Global Strategic Partner for Partnerships

"We are proud to partner with the World Federation of Advertisers to champion smarter, more collaborative client-agency relationships," said Bruno Gralpois, Co-Founder and Principal at Agency Mania Solutions. Post this

"In times of economic uncertainty, the power of partnership becomes even more essential," said Bruno Gralpois, Co-Founder and Principal at Agency Mania Solutions. "At Agency Mania Solutions, we are proud to partner with the World Federation of Advertisers to champion smarter, more collaborative client-agency relationships. As a leading provider of solutions that enable global advertisers to work seamlessly and efficiently with their marketing and communication agencies, we remain committed to helping brands unlock growth, drive value, and stay competitive in a rapidly evolving marketplace.

"From our perspective, this partnership is more than a collaboration," said Gralpois. "It's a symbol of the strategic importance of partnerships themselves. In today's complex and economically challenging environment, global brands rely on strong, purpose-driven relationships to fuel growth and performance. That's why our two leading organizations are joining forces: to champion the power of partnership and ensure advertisers and their agencies operate with greater alignment, efficiency, and impact."

Stephan Loerke, WFA Chief Executive Officer, discussed the significance of the collaboration, noting:

"We are delighted to be adding AMS to our roster of strategic partners. In an increasingly challenging and complex operating environment, brands will need to leverage partnerships to get ahead and drive growth. Through this agreement, WFA members get to access AMS's proven expertise and insight in this increasingly critical area."

Through this partnership, AMS will offer strategic guidance and expert insights to help WFA members strengthen their agency partnerships and improve relationship management practices. The collaboration will center on knowledge exchange, thought leadership, and active involvement in WFA forums, webinars, and other key initiatives—all aimed at strengthening client-agency dynamics and delivering greater partnership effectiveness.

