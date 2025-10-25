Agency Mania Solutions Convenes Client Consortium to Shape the Future of Agency Management

Leading partnership management software firm brings together industry visionaries for exclusive think tank focused on navigating AI, market evolution, and tomorrow's agency partnerships.

KIRKLAND, Wash., Oct. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Agency Mania Solutions (AMS) hosted its bi-annual Client Consortium this week at The Woodmark Hotel and Still Spa in Kirkland, Washington, convening a record number of marketing, procurement, and operations leaders from the world's largest brands for three days of collaborative exploration into the future of agency management.

From October 21st-23rd, the private think tank brings together around 20 clients alongside the AMS team to address the most pressing challenges facing brand-agency partnerships from AI's transformation of marketing operations to rapidly evolving market dynamics. These industry leaders collectively represent $800 billion in combined revenue, reinforcing AMS's position at the center of the industry's most critical partnerships. The closed-door format provides a confidential forum where participants can speak openly, share insights, and collectively prepare for what's ahead.

"It's incredibly exciting to bring everyone together in this remarkable venue," said Bruno Gralpois, Co-Founder and Principal at Agency Mania Solutions. "This consortium is part of the DNA of our company. As a custom software company, our clients are the source of inspiration and the fuel behind everything we do at AMS. Unlike off the shelf software, our clients don't just use our solutions, they shape them. This is how we ensure brands stay future-ready in an industry that never stops evolving."

The multi-day event featured presentations from attending clients, industry guests, and AMS team members, covering topics ranging from AI integration in agency management to emerging best practices in scope management, partnership optimization, and operational efficiency. Between working sessions, attendees will connect through curated networking opportunities, including an evening dinner and cocktail reception designed to foster deeper peer-to-peer exchange.

The record attendance at this year's consortium reflects AMS's significant growth and the increasing recognition among global brands that strong agency partnership management is no longer optional. It's a strategic necessity. This is further illustrated by this year's announcement that AMS is the strategic partner of World Federation of Advertising (WFA), the leading global industry association for senior marketers representing over 150 of the world's biggest brands. As marketing ecosystems grow more complex and budgets face greater scrutiny, leading organizations are turning to collaborative forums like the Client Consortium to gain strategic advantage through shared learning and innovation.

"In today's dynamic marketplace, so many brands want to be future ready," Gralpois added. "This think tank is about getting grounded today while preparing for tomorrow—bringing together industry leaders and visionaries to brainstorm on how we shape the future together."

The Client Consortium exemplifies AMS's commitment to tight collaboration with the world's largest brands, ensuring its partnership management solutions evolve in lockstep with real-world client needs and market realities.

