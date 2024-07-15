Agency Mania Solutions Launches AI Sentiment Analysis in EvaluationDeliver™

Agency Mania Solutions (AMS) proudly announces the latest innovation in its performance evaluation solution: EvaluationDeliver: AI Sentiment Analysis.

BELLEVUE, Wash., July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leveraging cutting-edge artificial intelligence technology, AI Sentiment Analysis accelerates and enhances the assessment of client–agency relationships. It offers brands a more insightful and effective evaluation process, which is otherwise challenging to secure through human intelligence alone. The new AI Sentiment Analysis feature seamlessly integrates into the EvaluationDeliver software solution, allowing AMS clients to glean faster and better insight from the vast amount of unstructured data AMS collects during survey evaluations of relationships between brands and their agencies. The data can include hundreds of verbatim comments from participants on multiple teams taking a single, 360-degree client–agency performance assessment and satisfaction survey.

"Beyond the artificial intelligence hype, the truth is that we have been combining smart technology and automation for years in service of more effective client–agency relations. We didn't refer to it as AI then, but some of the key principles remain the same," said Bruno Gralpois, Co-Founder and Principal, Agency Mania Solutions. "Now, AI and language models offer more powerful ways to support the work that we've done with our clients over the past decade. We are thrilled to strengthen our EvaluationDeliver offering, explore new ways to innovate, and add value to our clients."

For over a decade, AMS has been at the forefront of leveraging technology to achieve substantial, proven, and meaningful outcomes for client–agency partnerships. Client–agency performance assessments are now mainstream activities for large brand advertisers committed to providing and receiving feedback once or twice a year to strengthen their work relationships and overall partnerships. Designed for efficiency, accuracy, and superior service, AI Sentiment Analysis can help clients understand the effective and ineffective elements of their client–agency relationships from large data sets. The result is clearer and more actionable insights to improve the relationships.

"AI is opening new doors and allowing us to fully adopt and apply new capabilities to existing client–agency activities," Gralpois said. "We are just getting started."

About Agency Mania Solutions

Agency Mania Solutions (AMS) is a Seattle-based company offering automated, customizable, SaaS-based solutions designed to significantly improve the ability of brand advertisers to effectively manage their valuable agency and supplier relationships. AMS is dedicated to helping the world's largest brands realize greater value from their partnerships in order to navigate change and drive better business outcomes. The pressure of constant change on global brands—a proliferation of channels, digitalization of every facet of marketing, investor expectations, and constrained budgets—makes it an absolute requirement for brands and agencies to produce more effective outcomes. AMS empowers them to get there. For more information, visit www.agencymania.com.

