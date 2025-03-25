Agency Mania Solutions Renews Sponsorship of Marketing Procurement iQ's London Conference

Leading partnership management software firm Agency Mania Solutions continues to expand its presence in the European market, supporting strategic marketing procurement initiatives.

LONDON, March 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For the second straight year, Agency Mania Solutions (AMS) is sponsoring and supporting the Marketing Procurement iQ Conference, taking place today and tomorrow at London's iconic Kia Oval. Bringing together Europe's top brands, industry experts, and thought leaders, the event serves as a key platform for procurement professionals to exchange insights, build connections, and advance industry best practices. As global brands seek more effective ways to optimize agency partnerships, AMS's presence underscores its commitment to delivering best-in-class solutions and practices that drive performance globally, including in the European marketplace, where the company is showing tremendous growth.

AMS is proudly participating as a returning Conference Partner, with in-person representation by AMS Co-Founder and Principal Bruno Gralpois. Conference attendees can connect with AMS on-site and as a resource on the event website to learn about innovative practices to drive operational efficiencies and top results for advertisers in their agency partnerships.

"As the complexity of agency ecosystems grows, so does the urgency for brands to rethink how they manage these critical partnerships," Gralpois said. "Too often, organizations rely on outdated models that hinder efficiency, transparency, and innovation. 2025 is proving to be a year of tremendous change, calling for a renewed commitment to turning demanding agency–brand relationships into true partnerships while implementing technology in support of stronger collaboration and improved performance. The future of agency management isn't just about keeping up—it's about leading the charge. By embracing smarter technology and data-driven insights, brands can transform their agency relationships into a true competitive advantage, driving sustained growth and measurable impact."

At the Marketing Procurement Conference, Gralpois is engaging with attendees and sharing insights on how leading brands are redefining agency management. As a featured speaker, he brings expertise on topics such as improved scope management, the evolving media landscape, and more. Look for Agency Mania Solutions on the Sponsors page as a trusted partner in client–agency relationship management.

About Agency Mania Solutions

Managing partnerships is hard—we make it easier! Agency Mania Solutions (AMS) is a Seattle-based software company dedicated to transforming the way global brands get the most value from their agency partnerships. As the industry leader in customizable Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions, we understand the complexities of modern marketing landscapes and offer tailored software that evolves with your business needs.

With AMS, brands gain access to unbiased software solutions that are built to their exact specifications. Our team works closely with clients to identify the most impactful features and modules, ensuring maximum value and efficiency through the partnership lifecycle. Our unmatched client/agency experience sets us apart, providing insights and best practices gleaned from years of experience on both sides of the relationship.

AMS offers a suite of cutting-edge solutions designed to streamline every aspect of agency management, for more information, visit www.agencymania.com.

