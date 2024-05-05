Agency Mania Solutions Sponsors ANA's 2024 AFM Conference

The partnership management software company reissues support of the unique event's mission to drive greater efficiencies, cost savings, and ROI in advertising and marketing.

ORLANDO, Fla., May 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Agency Mania Solutions (AMS) announced today its sponsorship and support of the 2024 Advertising Financial Management (AFM) Conference being held by the Association of National Advertisers (ANA) May 5–8 in Orlando, Florida.

For five years AMS, the industry-leading partnership management SaaS firm, has sponsored the event as an ideal opportunity to raise broad awareness of the firm's evolving capabilities and commitment to innovation. The conference brings together client-side agency relations, marketing procurement, and finance professionals from the world's largest advertisers. AMS will also share its insights and perspectives with attendees on how to drive efficiency and results with agency partners and marketing suppliers. Virtual attendees can engage with the firm through its proprietary platform to learn how to drive operational efficiencies and top results for advertisers in a challenging and rapidly changing environment.

"The advertising industry has matured in recent years as a catalyst for growth. Yet large advertisers are heavily relying on their finance, marketing procurement, and agency management teams to drive optimal work and financial performance from their agency partnerships and marketing supply chain," said Bruno Gralpois, Co-Founder and Principal, Agency Mania Solutions, an industry pioneer, and widely respected author of industry reference book Agency Mania: Harnessing the madness of client/agency relationships for high-impact results. "It is well understood that advertisers and agencies can collaborate better, produce stronger outcomes, and drive greater efficiencies when they rely on technology platforms that streamline and automate many of their key tasks, processes, and responsibilities. This is our sweet spot in the marketplace. ANA's AFM Conference is the perfect opportunity to showcase our leadership in driving innovation and custom software solutions, as well as our commitment to improved relationships and stronger partnerships for Fortune 200 companies."

The Agency Mania Solutions team will be attending in person for the entire conference to network with like-minds and be a resource to those looking to up-level their agency partnerships. Look for the firm on the Event Sponsor Page as a leader in client–agency relationship management. The team will also share live perspectives and key learnings via social media. AMS is committed to continuing education and improving the understanding of the dynamics between brand advertisers and their agencies. As a result, all ANA AFM attendees can receive a free signed copy of Agency Mania (also available at major bookstores and on Amazon) by contacting our team at .

Follow Agency Mania Solutions on LinkedIn.

Follow Bruno Gralpois on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Bruno Gralpois, Agency Mania Solutions, 1 425.999.3992, [email protected], https://agencymania.com/

SOURCE Agency Mania Solutions