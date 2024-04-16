Agency Mania Solutions Sponsors Marketing Procurement iQ's London Conference

Partnership management software firm Agency Mania Solutions raises awareness of its growing and innovative client-agency capabilities in the European market.

LONDON, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Agency Mania Solutions (AMS) announced today its sponsorship and support of the inaugural Marketing Procurement iQ Conference, taking place today and tomorrow at London's iconic Kia Oval. Attended by some of Europe's top brands, the event brings together delegates, industry experts, thought leaders, and industry partners to network, exchange knowledge, and discover deep-dive insights. The advertising industry's gathering of strategy-level procurement executives from Fortune 1000 companies and higher presents an ideal opportunity to broadly raise awareness of Agency Mania Solutions' expanded capabilities in the European market.

AMS is proudly participating as a Launch Partner, visible via signage at the event and represented in person by AMS Co-Founder and Principal Bruno Gralpois. AMS is available to in-person delegates at the conference and as a resource on the event website, sharing innovative practices to drive operational efficiencies and top results for advertisers in their agency partnerships.

"We are thrilled to participate in this year's Marketing Procurement iQ Conference, sharing best practices from world-class brand advertisers and their talented marketing procurement teams. The marketing procurement function has never been a more critical resource and enabler of the partnership between marketing and agencies than it is today. Yet, they need powerful tools to support their agenda. This is where we come in and help them make a difference," Gralpois said. "Our commitment to providing best-in-class agency relations software capabilities is unwavering as we uncover severe gaps in companies' ability to streamline and automate how they work with agency partners. Global advertisers must explore new, innovative ways to empower their marketing teams and agency talent while realizing greater commercial and financial value from these strategic relationships."

Gralpois is attending the conference in its entirety to network with like minds and be a resource to companies looking to up-level their agency partnerships. Look for Agency Mania Solutions on the Sponsors page as a leader in client–agency relationship management. Gralpois is also sharing live perspectives and event takeaways via social media.

Follow Agency Mania Solutions on LinkedIn.

Follow Bruno Gralpois on LinkedIn.

About Agency Mania Solutions

Agency Mania Solutions (AMS) is a Seattle-based company offering automated, customizable, SaaS-based solutions designed to significantly improve the ability of brand advertisers to effectively manage their valuable agency and supplier relationships. AMS is dedicated to helping the world's largest brands realize greater value from their partnerships in order to navigate change and drive better business outcomes. The pressure of constant change on global brands – a proliferation of channels, digitalization of every facet of marketing, investor expectations and constrained budgets – makes it an absolute requirement for brands and agencies to produce more effective outcomes. AMS empowers them to get there. For more information, visit www.agencymania.com.

Media Contact

Bruno Gralpois, Agency Mania Solutions, 1 425-999-3992, [email protected], https://agencymania.com/

SOURCE Agency Mania Solutions