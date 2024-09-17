AgencyAnalytics Launches First AI Co-Pilot Exclusively for Marketing Agencies

"Marketing agencies now have more than just another tool in Ask AI, they have a dynamic resource that enhances insight, fosters collaboration, and significantly boosts efficiency." Post this

"Every day, AgencyAnalytics strives to help marketing agencies better serve their clients and improve operations; with Ask AI, we've achieved both," explained Joe Kindness, Chief Executive Officer at AgencyAnalytics. "Marketing agencies now have more than just another tool in Ask AI, they have a dynamic resource that enhances insight, fosters collaboration, and significantly boosts efficiency."

Ask AI key benefits include:

Sharing Insights with Clients: Ask AI helps agencies develop insights from all of a client's marketing data or a single KPI metric to be used for reports, email updates, and presentations. This is particularly useful for smaller agencies that may lack dedicated data specialists, but also agencies of all sizes looking for more efficient operations.

Enabling Better Strategic Decisions: Fully leverage comprehensive client data to make informed strategic decisions such as campaign budget allocations, marketing channel prioritization, and long-term strategy recommendations.

Knowing What to Pay Attention To: Immediately pinpoint variance and changes in data trends so agencies address the metrics that are most critical to achieving performance targets.

The Ask AI release also introduced the AI Summary tool to the AgencyAnalytics platform, enabling agencies to instantly generate summaries for their client reports. AI Summary reduces the time spent building reports and offers clients digestible insights directly into their regular reports templates.

About AgencyAnalytics

AgencyAnalytics is a comprehensive reporting platform tailored for marketing agencies. It simplifies reporting, enhances efficiency, and impresses clients with insightful, customizable dashboards. With over 80 platform integrations, AgencyAnalytics allows its more than 6,500 marketing agency customers to monitor and report on key channels like Web Analytics, SEO, PPC, Social Media, Email Marketing, and more to drive the success of over 150,000 small businesses worldwide.

