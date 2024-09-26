AgencyAnalytics Report Reveals AI Use Expected To Surge While Agency Teams Are Poised For Growth

From harnessing the power of AI to strategically managing growth and client relationships, the 2024 Benchmarks Report provides essential guidance for agencies looking to stay competitive in a rapidly evolving landscape. Post this

"The 2024 Benchmarks Report showcases how much the marketing agency landscape is at an inflection point from technology, client relationships, and growth in the face of a unique macroeconomic environment," explained Jacob Varghese, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at AgencyAnalytics. "There are clear opportunities and headwinds facing marketing agency leaders and as our over 6,500 customers support more than 150,000 small businesses worldwide, these insights have never been more important to learn from."

Key Insights from the Report:

AI Adoption Remains Strong: Nearly 77% of marketing agencies report AI adoption, steady from 2023 and a whopping 86% of agency leaders predict a further surge in usage.

Revenue Growth Is Slowing Down: 73% of marketing agencies are predicting revenue growth in 2024, down 8 percentage points from 2023.

Tracking Billable Time Is a Major Challenge: Nearly half of the surveyed agencies identify tracking billable hours as their most significant operational pain point.

Team Expansion on the Horizon: To meet growing client demands, 57% of agency leaders anticipate expanding their teams in 2024.

Client Retention Rates Between 2 to 5 Years: Agencies continue to retain clients for an average of 2 to 5 years, signalling a strong focus on building long-term relationships.

These findings underscore the critical areas where marketing agencies must focus their efforts to navigate the challenges of 2024. From harnessing the power of AI to strategically managing growth and client relationships, the 2024 Benchmarks Report provides essential guidance for agencies looking to stay competitive in a rapidly evolving landscape.

