Agenda for OpenInfra Summit Asia Is Live, Featuring 100+ Sessions on Using Linux, OpenStack, Kubernetes, 30+ Other Open Source Technologies to Solve Problems at Scale

Community volunteers from several countries are collaborating to provide the Asia market an opportunity to meet directly with the people building and running open source infrastructure using Linux, OpenStack, Kubernetes and 30+ other technologies.

OpenInfra Summit Asia | OCP Summit APAC attendees will engage in 100+ sessions around infrastructure use cases like AI, cloud computing, edge computing, hardware enablement, sustainability and security. The event is focused on helping users compose, integrate and operate these different technologies to solve real problems at scale.



***Agenda for OpenInfra Summit Asia Is Now Live***

OpenInfra Summit Asia will feature sessions focused on projects supported by the OpenInfra Foundation — OpenStack, StarlingX, Kata Containers, Airship and Zuul. There will also be a strong focus on over 30 other open-source technologies relevant to infrastructure operators, including Linux, Kubernetes, Docker, Ansible, Ceph, Istio, Envoy, Tungsten Fabric, ONAP and many more. The OpenInfra Summit Asia reflects both the regional OpenInfra market with talks spanning ten different countries in Asia and the global open source community with sessions from 14 other countries around the world.

Sessions and topics of note include:

Kakao: Implementing EKS with Kubernetes and OpenStack

LY Corporation: RabbitMQ-less OpenStack Cluster Supporting 13,000 HV in One Region

Ant Group: Kubernetes Best Practices for Distributed SQL Databases: OceanBase

Huawei: Journey of Heterogeneous Computing in OpenInfra

Okestro: Private Cloud Cost Optimization Strategy through Machine Learning-based Workload Prediction

Alibaba: Towards Kata Containers 4.0: Full Lifecycle GPU Management for AI/ML Workloads

Red Hat: OpenStack Services on OpenShift Hands on Lab

Mirantis: How to Not Fail Running OpenStack on Kubernetes at Scale

NVIDIA: Confidential Containers for GPU Compute: Incorporating LLMs in a Lift-and-Shift Strategy for AI

Nipa Cloud: OpenStack, GPUs and Cost Optimizing for AI Workloads

OpenInfra Summit Asia is the first OpenStack Summit to be held in Korea after a decade of successful OpenInfra Days Korea events averaging over 1,000 attendees annually. In addition to the organizers from the OpenInfra Korea User Group, individuals from several countries have formed a coalition of volunteers to organize the OpenInfra Summit Asia.

***OpenInfra Summit Asia Organizers and Sponsors***

Canonical, FADU, Mirantis and Red Hat are Platinum Sponsors for OpenInfra Summit Asia. Nipa is Gold Sponsor, CEJN, NHN Cloud and Seagate are Silver Sponsors, and GroMetric is a Startup Sponsor. The OpenInfra Foundation and NHN Cloud are Community Sponsors of the event.

Sponsorships are available until August 9, 2024.

***About the Open Infrastructure Foundation***

The OpenInfra Foundation builds communities who write open source infrastructure software that runs in production. With the support of over 110,000 individuals in 187 countries, the OpenInfra Foundation hosts open source projects and communities of practice, including infrastructure for AI, container native apps, edge computing and datacenter clouds. Join the OpenInfra movement: http://www.openinfra.dev

