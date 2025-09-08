Agent CRM Becomes the First Insurance CRM to Connect With All Enrollment Platforms

Agent CRM today announced the launch of the Agent CRM Data Bridge, a browser extension designed to eliminate manual data entry for insurance agents enrolling clients in Medicare plans and captive agent systems
NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Agent CRM today announced the launch of the Agent CRM Data Bridge, a browser extension designed to eliminate manual data entry for insurance agents enrolling clients in Medicare plans. With just two clicks, agents can copy client details directly from Agent CRM and automatically populate enrollment forms across the industry's most widely used platforms.
"For too long, agents have wasted hours retyping client details into multiple systems," said Alex Branning, CEO of Agent CRM. "With the Data Bridge, we've created the first seamless workflow from a CRM to all enrollment platforms. It's not just about saving time—it's about accuracy, efficiency, and ultimately delivering a better client experience."
The Data Bridge is compatible with all enrollment platforms, including:
- Sunfire Matrix
- Connecture DRX
- Farmers' Apex System
- MyMedicareBot
- MedicareCENTER
- CSG Actuarial
- HealthSherpa
- Quotit
- Enrollify
- Benefix
- BrokerNet platforms
- ...and more
By simplifying data transfers, the Data Bridge reduces typos, improves submission accuracy, and accelerates the application process. The extension is exclusive to Agent CRM users and is available free of charge via the Chrome Web Store.
Medicare agents are already raving publicly about the tool, and how it's saving them time. Branning provided an inside view into the timeline for the company to release the Data Bridge, "I pushed my team to have this ready before the Annual Enrollment Period because I know how costly every minute of wasted time is for these agents."
For more information or to install the extension, go to the Data Bridge announcement page
About Agent CRM
Agent CRM is a leading all-in-one marketing and sales platform built specifically for insurance agents. From automation to lead management to enrollment support, Agent CRM helps agents simplify operations and grow faster.
Press Contact
Visit agent-crm.com to learn more about Agent CRM. Email us at [email protected].
