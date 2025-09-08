Agent CRM Becomes the First Insurance CRM to Connect With All Enrollment Platforms

"With the Data Bridge, we've created the first seamless workflow from a CRM to all Medicare enrollment platforms. It's not just about saving time—it's about accuracy, efficiency, and ultimately delivering a better client experience." - Alex Branning, CEO of Agent CRM Post this

The Data Bridge is compatible with all enrollment platforms, including:

Sunfire Matrix

Connecture DRX

Farmers' Apex System

MyMedicareBot

MedicareCENTER

CSG Actuarial

HealthSherpa

Quotit

Enrollify

Benefix

BrokerNet platforms

...and more

By simplifying data transfers, the Data Bridge reduces typos, improves submission accuracy, and accelerates the application process. The extension is exclusive to Agent CRM users and is available free of charge via the Chrome Web Store.

Medicare agents are already raving publicly about the tool, and how it's saving them time. Branning provided an inside view into the timeline for the company to release the Data Bridge, "I pushed my team to have this ready before the Annual Enrollment Period because I know how costly every minute of wasted time is for these agents."

For more information or to install the extension, go to the Data Bridge announcement page

About Agent CRM

Agent CRM is a leading all-in-one marketing and sales platform built specifically for insurance agents. From automation to lead management to enrollment support, Agent CRM helps agents simplify operations and grow faster.

