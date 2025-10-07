Agent M Launches to Support Underserved Travel & Hospitality Marketers

New agency offers fractional leadership and scalable marketing services built for hotels, resorts, and leisure brands
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today marks the official launch of agent.m, a marketing consultancy purpose-built to support travel, hospitality, and leisure companies whose marketing teams are under-resourced or overleveraged. With deep industry roots and a hands-on approach, agent.m combines senior-level strategy and execution to help brands grow with confidence.
Many properties and operators have talented core teams but lack the bandwidth or leadership to execute across multiple channels. agent.m's model plugs directly into these organizations, offering fractional CMO leadership, staff augmentation, and mission-aligned execution geared toward the industry.
"The challenge isn't always budget, it's capacity. We launched agent.m to give brands the experienced leadership and scalable marketing muscle they need, without the overhead of full-time hires," said Kris Potter, Co-Founder of agent.m.
Tailored, Scalable Solutions for Hospitality Brands
agent.m delivers a full suite of strategic and executional marketing services either à la carte or as ongoing engagements, designed to flex with brand needs:
- Jumpstarter – A foundational, monthly retainer package ideal for lean or early-stage teams needing strategic direction plus hands-on execution.
- Launch Tier – A retainer roadmap for brands with three or more active channels, combining content, performance, automation, and campaign oversight.
- Grow Tier – For mid-sized operators running multi-channel campaigns, this tier layers in SEO/SEM, lifecycle marketing, and optimization across channels with embedded fractional leadership.
- Scale Tier – A full-service, integrated growth engine combining strategy, execution, fractional CMO oversight, and a multi-disciplinary team for high-growth hospitality brands.
These programs allow agent.m to serve anything from a boutique property seeking a creative refresh to a regional resort group scaling multiple channels. www.myagentm.com/our-solutions
About the Founders
agent.m is led by Kris Potter, Wendi Mazzucco, and Rick Egan, each bringing decades of experience in hospitality marketing and growth.
- Kris Potter is a Fractional CMO who ensures brands deliver on their promises, relentlessly aligning strategy with execution to enhance loyalty and drive sustained growth.
- Rick Egan has overseen multi-million-dollar marketing programs at high-growth companies and retail brands, driving measurable revenue and scale.
- Wendi Mazzucco excels at translating bold brand vision into creative and marketing systems, especially across travel and lifestyle sectors.
Together, they anchor agent.m as a trusted partner to travel and hospitality brands seeking to expand marketing capacity with seasoned leadership.
About Agent M
agent.m is a fractional marketing consultancy dedicated to travel, hospitality, and leisure brands. Through strategic direction, hands-on execution, and scalable retainer tiers, it helps under-resourced marketing teams deliver consistent, brand-forward growth.
Visit www.myagentm.com for more on solutions, case studies, and how to engage.
