Agent M Launches to Support Underserved Travel & Hospitality Marketers

"The challenge isn't always budget, it's capacity. We launched agent.m to give brands the experienced leadership and scalable marketing muscle they need, without the overhead of full-time hires," said Kris Potter, Co-Founder of agent.m. Post this

"The challenge isn't always budget, it's capacity. We launched agent.m to give brands the experienced leadership and scalable marketing muscle they need, without the overhead of full-time hires," said Kris Potter, Co-Founder of agent.m.

Tailored, Scalable Solutions for Hospitality Brands

agent.m delivers a full suite of strategic and executional marketing services either à la carte or as ongoing engagements, designed to flex with brand needs:

Jumpstarter – A foundational, monthly retainer package ideal for lean or early-stage teams needing strategic direction plus hands-on execution.

Launch Tier – A retainer roadmap for brands with three or more active channels, combining content, performance, automation, and campaign oversight.

Grow Tier – For mid-sized operators running multi-channel campaigns, this tier layers in SEO/SEM, lifecycle marketing, and optimization across channels with embedded fractional leadership.

Scale Tier – A full-service, integrated growth engine combining strategy, execution, fractional CMO oversight, and a multi-disciplinary team for high-growth hospitality brands.

These programs allow agent.m to serve anything from a boutique property seeking a creative refresh to a regional resort group scaling multiple channels. www.myagentm.com/our-solutions

About the Founders

agent.m is led by Kris Potter, Wendi Mazzucco, and Rick Egan, each bringing decades of experience in hospitality marketing and growth.

Kris Potter is a Fractional CMO who ensures brands deliver on their promises, relentlessly aligning strategy with execution to enhance loyalty and drive sustained growth.

Rick Egan has overseen multi-million-dollar marketing programs at high-growth companies and retail brands, driving measurable revenue and scale.

Wendi Mazzucco excels at translating bold brand vision into creative and marketing systems, especially across travel and lifestyle sectors.

Together, they anchor agent.m as a trusted partner to travel and hospitality brands seeking to expand marketing capacity with seasoned leadership.

About Agent M

agent.m is a fractional marketing consultancy dedicated to travel, hospitality, and leisure brands. Through strategic direction, hands-on execution, and scalable retainer tiers, it helps under-resourced marketing teams deliver consistent, brand-forward growth.

Visit www.myagentm.com for more on solutions, case studies, and how to engage.

Media Contact

Rick Egan, Agent M, 1 3108483935, [email protected], https://www.myagentm.com

SOURCE Agent M