AGENTA Therapeutics, Inc. and Legend Innovation Life Science Fund, LLC Announce Plans for Biotech Facility in Songdo, Incheon

FORT LEE, N.J., Aug. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AGENTA Therapeutics, Inc. ("AGENTA") and Legend Innovation Life Science Fund, LLC ("Legend") announced their ongoing collaboration to establish a state-of-the-art biotechnology research and production facility in Songdo, Incheon, South Korea. This announcement aligns with Legend's mission to drive innovation in life sciences and AGENTA's commitment to develop life-saving new cancer immunotherapies. Legend is currently engaged in active negotiations with Incheon City to secure a significant land parcel for the proposed biotech facility. Upon successful completion of the facility, currently projected within a three-to-five-year timeframe, AGENTA plans to grow its R&D and business presence in Songdo.

The new facility will host advanced R&D and manufacturing capabilities, utilizing multiple floors of the complex. "We are excited about the opportunities this project presents," said Dr. Syngbum (Ben) Kim, Founder and Chairman at Legend. "Songdo's growing reputation as a global biotech hub makes it an ideal location for fostering innovation and collaboration within the life sciences sector." AGENTA joins a growing list of U.S.-based biotech companies planning to establish an R&D facility in Songdo, including Mid-Atlantic BioTherapeutics, Inc., who has recently announced their plans to join Legend's Songdo initiative. This biotech initiative underscores Songdo's potential as a premier destination for global biotech innovation.

By establishing cutting-edge facilities in this region, Legend and AGENTA aim to advance transformative therapies and strengthen international collaborations within the life sciences industry. Both organizations eagerly anticipate the timely completion of this project and look forward to contributing to the dynamic biotech ecosystem in Songdo.

About Legend Innovation Life Science Fund, LLC

Legend Innovation Life Science Fund is an investment fund dedicated to advancing life sciences and healthcare technologies. The fund supports entrepreneurs in bringing innovative solutions from concept to commercialization, driving global impact in areas such as anti-aging, neuroscience, obesity, cancer, diabetes and regenerative medicine. https://legendls.com/

About AGENTA Therapeutics, Inc. AGENTA Therapeutics is a biotech company developing novel immunotherapies to treat cancer. AGENTA's technology and pipeline are focused on monoclonal antibody products as immune checkpoint inhibitors for the activation of Natural Killer (NK) cells and T cells to treat cancer. In addition, AGENTA product candidates include bispecific and trispecific antibody engagers to bring cancer cells to NK cells and T cells to efficiently kill them.

