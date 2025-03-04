Agentic AI mortgage startup Tidalwave announces ICE Mortgage Technology integration

Agentic AI mortgage startup tidalwave today announced a new integration using the latest Encompass Partner Connect API framework from Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) for mortgage technology and available via the marketplace in the ICE Encompass® digital lending platform. Post this

The integration of tidalwave's AI-powered SOLO™ platform with Encompass® by ICE Mortgage Technology offers lenders a suite of cutting-edge capabilities:

Automation of Manual Tasks: tidalwave's SOLO™ automates underwriting tasks that typically require extensive human involvement, significantly reducing processing times and costs.

Cost Reduction: According to Freddie Mac, lenders utilizing digital tools originate loans that are $1,500 , or 14%, less costly, and generally operate with a profit.

Streamlined Workflows: tidalwave's SOLO™ minimizes human involvement in mundane tasks, allowing loan officers, processors, and underwriters to focus on high-value activities.

Increased Capacity: By automating manual and timely components of the mortgage file, tidalwave's SOLO™ boosts loan officers' capacity to handle more files daily

"Through tidalwave's integration with Encompass, we're giving lenders the AI-powered tools they need to work smarter, not harder," said Diane Yu, CEO and co-founder of tidalwave. "This integration empowers lenders to modernize their processes without the need for disruptive system overhauls, ultimately leading to improved efficiency, reduced costs, and a superior borrower experience."

"We partnered with tidalwave early on, seeing SOLO™ 's promise before its broader market awareness," said Corban Wells, VP of Technology Product Management at Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc. "It's incredibly gratifying to witness its impact as we collaborate. We're excited to make this new solution available across our network, so SOLO™ can enhance the mortgage process for our staff and clients alike."

"By making AI accessible to most lenders, we will see a significant shift towards faster, more affordable mortgages," said Paige Hagerhorst, tidalwave customer and Senior Vice President, Operations & Information Technology at Great North Bank Mortgage. "Going live with tidalwave's SOLO™ without processors gives us a competitive advantage, allowing us to originate loans at a much lower cost."

Encompass Partner Connect enables the integration of key third-party products and services with ICE mortgage technology solutions. ICE does not own, control, nor endorse any specific industry participant or the product/service provided. Loan originators and servicers are responsible for vetting, selecting, and contracting with the providers of their choosing.

About tidalwave: Agentic AI mortgage startup tidalwave is simplifying the home loan process with its AI-powered tool SOLO™. The company was co-founded by Diane Yu, former CTO of digital mortgage startup Better.com and co-founder of FreeWheel, which was acquired by Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA). tidalwave's SOLO™integrates with Freddie Mac's Loan Product Advisor® (LPA℠) and Fannie Mae's Desktop Underwriter® (DU®) to provide real-time, personalized experiences for borrowers while acting as a co-pilot for loan officers and processors. For more information, please visit https://www.tidalwave.ai/.

