"As AI agents become part of everyday workflows, they need sustainable business models," said Courtney Murphy, spokesperson for AgentVine. "AgentVine creates that path by letting developers earn from their work and giving advertisers a natural way to reach people through trusted agent interactions."

The release of AgentVine's public beta marks an early milestone in what many are calling the Internet of Agents — a shift where AI-powered agents operate across platforms, applications, and industries. By establishing an open monetization layer now, AgentVine aims to support indie developers as well as larger organizations experimenting with agent-based products.

AgentVine is now accepting both developers and advertisers into the public beta. To learn more and request access, visit www.agentvine.com.

