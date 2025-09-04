AgentVine has launched the public beta of its platform, the first ad network for AI agents, allowing developers to monetize agents and advertisers to reach users in AI conversations.
NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AgentVine today announced the public beta of its platform, the first advertising network designed specifically for AI agents. With the launch, developers can now monetize their agents by enabling product offers to appear contextually during conversations, while advertisers gain a new channel to connect with users through agent-driven interactions.
AgentVine's approach treats each agent as a participant in the digital economy. Advertisers define structured product offers — including a title, description, action link, and call to action — and agents can evaluate those offers during reasoning, deciding when and how to present them to users. Developers only need to register their agents with AgentVine to begin earning revenue, while advertisers gain measurable exposure within the emerging "Internet of Agents."
"As AI agents become part of everyday workflows, they need sustainable business models," said Courtney Murphy, spokesperson for AgentVine. "AgentVine creates that path by letting developers earn from their work and giving advertisers a natural way to reach people through trusted agent interactions."
The release of AgentVine's public beta marks an early milestone in what many are calling the Internet of Agents — a shift where AI-powered agents operate across platforms, applications, and industries. By establishing an open monetization layer now, AgentVine aims to support indie developers as well as larger organizations experimenting with agent-based products.
AgentVine is now accepting both developers and advertisers into the public beta. To learn more and request access, visit www.agentvine.com.
