AgeTech Atlanta Partners With the American Society on Aging to Present On Tech @ On Aging 2024

"We're looking for the innovators who are redefining the experience of aging through technology" - Jeff Gray, founder of AgeTech Atlanta

from early-stage companies that are building innovative solutions geared toward older adults, their caregivers, and the industries serving them. The competition is open to companies nationwide. Ten finalists will be given the opportunity to present to A-list venture capitalists and compete for a cash prize of $10,000 plus additional in-kind benefits.

"We're looking for the innovators who are redefining the experience of aging through technology," said Jeff Gray, founder of AgeTech Atlanta. "AgeTech has applications in almost every tech vertical, including fintech, logistics, Internet security, travel and hospitality, retail, digital health, smart home, and IoT. We are thrilled to be producing the second annual AgeTech Challenge in partnership with the American Society on Aging."

"For 70 years, ASA's members have led innovations in aging," said Leanne Clark-Shirley, CEO of the American Society on Aging. "On Tech @ On Aging 2024 continues this by bringing together entrepreneurs and tech users who are devoted to effective, age-inclusive design, user experience, and impact. This is a unique opportunity for investors, innovators, and the people implementing technology in aging in spaces designed for collaboration and learning."

AgeTech Atlanta is the largest community in the United States focused on AgeTech, eldercare, and longevity.

The American Society on Aging is the largest multidisciplinary association uniting, empowering, and championing everyone in aging.

Tickets to attend the AgeTech Challenge Innovation Showcase in San Francisco are included with the On Tech @ On Aging conference passes.

About AgeTech Atlanta

AgeTech Atlanta is a close-knit community of Atlanta-based innovators that are committed to changing the definition and experience of aging. Founded in 2021, AgeTech Atlanta is on a mission to make Atlanta #1 in AgeTech innovation. Our group is composed of startup founders, industry mavericks, educators, researchers, and influencers in the fields of AgeTech, eldercare, and longevity. For more information, visit our website at www.agetechatlanta.com.

About the American Society on Aging

The American Society on Aging was founded in 1954. Celebrating 70 years, this organization serves 6,000+ members and over 180,000 constituents who work in, support, or provide care to the world's fastest-growing population, our aging population. Learn more at www.asaging.org.

