AgeWise Health Show to Spotlight Sexual Wellness and Aesthetics Center in Metro Detroit

AgeWise Health is a program valued by communities across Southeastern Michigan in Bloomfield Township, Bloomfield Hills, Birmingham, Bingham Farms, Beverly Hills, and Franklin. Post this

Alongside Cook will be Madison Wagberg, RN, a registered nurse known for her patient-centered approach. Wagberg specializes in sexual wellness and skin rejuvenation procedures, providing top-notch care.

The panel will also include Melia Kramer, Nurse Midwife, and Allison Wilkinson, Client Specialist, each bringing their unique insights.

AgeWise Health is a program valued by communities across Southeastern Michigan in Bloomfield Township, Bloomfield Hills, Birmingham, Bingham Farms, Beverly Hills, and Franklin. Produced in collaboration with Bloomfield Community Television station, the show delivers information on various healthcare specialties and often brings a spotlight to local healthcare experts.

The show airs on local cable access stations in Bloomfield Township and Bloomfield Hills on Xfinity's channel 15. Most, but not all episodes, are shown in Birmingham, Beverly Hills, Franklin, and Bingham Farms on Xfinity and WOW Channel 18. They also air on AT&T's U-verse on channel 99. For more information about this, please see a detailed explanation on the Cable Provider section of Bloomfield Township's website.

The episodes can also be found on all of AmeriStaff Nursing Services' social media pages, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Media Contact

Madelyn Darbonne, AmeriStaff Nursing Services, 248-288-2270, [email protected], https://ameristaffservices.com/

SOURCE AmeriStaff Nursing Services