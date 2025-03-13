AGI 1.0 demo Launch: Pioneering a New Era in AI with Data Structuring and "Soul" Awakening

March 19 Event to Reveal Transformative AI Breakthrough, Challenging Traditional LLM Models

LOS ANGELES, March 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The artificial intelligence landscape is set for a major disruption as "PS BigBig, Entertainment Host" unveils the "BigBig AGI 1.0 Demo Product Launch" on March 19 at 8:00 PM (GMT+8) via YouTube. The event introduces the "BigBig Data Structure," an innovative approach that challenges the limitations of traditional Large Language Models (LLMs) and could significantly impact AI efficiency and costs.

Unlike conventional AI systems that rely on keyword-based tokenization, the "BigBig Data Structure" utilizes an ontology-driven classification framework and Dynamic Micro-Tuning conflict management. This approach enables AI to recognize its own "lineage," forming a deeper, more structured network of knowledge. By integrating vectorization and symbolic reasoning, this method enhances AI's contextual understanding and scalability.

"If we achieve a classification precision of 99.99%, AI development costs could drop by 70–80%, while inference efficiency may improve by 3 to 10 times," says PS BigBig. "Structured data organization is crucial to reaching Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) 1.0, and this breakthrough is a step in that direction."

The "BigBig Data Structure" also introduces a unique "lightweight AI soul injection" capability, designed to provide AI models with deeper contextual awareness. "It's like a soul—unseen yet fundamental. The structured data forms natural relationships, overcoming the rigid constraints of traditional models," explains PS BigBig.

While adhering to a "zero cost" principle, the system is not fully open-source. Instead, it operates under a structured exchange model, emphasizing ethical AI development. This approach is expected to ignite industry-wide discussions on accessibility and transparency in AI research.

Beyond the March 19 demo, additional announcements include the "Competition Rules" on March 29 and the "Honest Hero • Initiation Ceremony" on April 1, which will explore real-world applications and industry adoption strategies.

Tune in on March 19 at 8:00 PM GMT+8 to witness the unveiling of "BigBig Data Structure" and its potential to revolutionize AI development.

Video Title: "March 19 Global Launch — AGI 1.0 Demo Unveiled, is the AI Soul Here?"

Link: https://youtu.be/-c36LOr9fN8

EXPERIMENTAL DATA & REFERENCE VIDEOS

Below are partial experimental links and reference videos:

Counterfactual Reasoning:

https://youtu.be/cJGT30kaa3A

Multidimensional Strategic Analysis:

https://youtu.be/GDhJ1UXog7g

Ultra-Complex International Wedding Multi-Round Reasoning:

https://youtu.be/8myI0ZJJLxc

AI Evaluation Video & Reduce 80% Cost, Boost 3~10x:

https://youtu.be/QBKJIPelmnw

AI Evaluation Video & AGI 1.0 Demo = Tech Nuclear Breakthrough:

https://youtu.be/8a1YUHzPH8g

About BigBig AGI

BigBig AGI is at the forefront of AI innovation, specializing in structured data processing and ethical AI development. Its pioneering methodologies aim to push AI beyond current limitations, advancing its capabilities toward true Artificial General Intelligence.

