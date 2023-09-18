Agile Cloud Consulting Celebrates Milestone of Completing 300 Client Projects

Erin N. Arnheim, CEO of the Legacy Collective, said, "The Agile Cloud Consulting team has made us a better organization and helped our team be more efficient. Ultimately this will help us do more good in this world by funding sustainable solutions to systemic issues." Tweet this

Agile Cloud Consulting is a trusted Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) Summit Partner and a Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Services Partner. The company deployed its 300th project with the Legacy Collective, an organization that works to solve systemic issues by funding the most sustainable, innovative efforts through partnerships with nonprofit organizations locally and globally.

Erin N. Arnheim, CEO of the Legacy Collective, said, "The Agile Cloud Consulting team has made us a better organization and helped our team be more efficient. Ultimately this will help us do more good in this world by funding sustainable solutions to systemic issues."

About Agile Cloud Consulting

Agile Cloud Consulting believes in taking a holistic approach to business solutions. Combining cutting-edge technology with a deep understanding of client's needs, the firm is a leading provider in enabling companies to leverage the power of technology to grow.

With specialized expertise in Salesforce, Snowflake and custom software development, Agile Cloud Consulting delivers a range of services that encompasses everything from implementation to ongoing support. Beyond this, the company excels in platform-agnostic data migrations, system integrations, and product development services. Agile Cloud Consulting is a Salesforce Summit Partner, Salesforce PDO Partner, and Snowflake Services Partner.

